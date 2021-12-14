Wisconsin football: extra year and NFL Draft decisions

We will try and keep this list as up to date and accurate as possible, but please feel free to alert us when something is wrong. We know you commenters are shy about correcting us lmao. As always, it is important to note what Owen often mentions: most players for Wisconsin DON’T leave school early although no one would blame them for doing so.

Every year I see #Badgers media members (not picking on Zach) wonder if UW will have players leave early to enter the draft, but to my knowledge only 3 have left before completing 4 years at UW (RS JR):



Michael Bennett

Jonathan Taylor

Rachad Wildgoose



assume they’re staying https://t.co/WPm8VOVhq9 — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) December 14, 2021

NFL Draft decisions

Keeanu Benton, junior, NT: leaning towards staying, but waiting for NFL Draft evaluation

#Badgers DL Keeanu Benton plans to return for his senior year. Still waiting on his NFL draft evaluation. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 14, 2021

Leo Chenal, junior, ILB: he will wait until after the bowl game to make a decision

Not surprisingly, #Badgers LB Leo Chenal notes he will sit down after the bowl game to evaluate whether to head to the NFL or come back in 2022. Will gather all relevant intel. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 14, 2021

Taking an extra year?

Michael Balistreri, senior, DE:

Tyler Beach, senior, OL:

Logan Bruss, senior, OL:

*John Chenal, senior, FB:

Jake Ferguson, senior, TE:

Matt Henningsen, senior, DE:

Faion Hicks, senior, CB: undecided

Collin Larsh, senior, K: coming back

Tyler Mais, senior, S:

Scott Nelson, senior, S: moving on

*Jack Sanborn, senior, ILB:

Conor Schlichting, senior, P:

Josh Seltzner, senior, OL:

Blake Smithback, senior, OL:

Danny Vanden Boom, senior, QB:

*Andy Vujnovich, senior, P: coming back

*Bryson Williams, senior, NT:

If there is nothing written about their decision, it means they haven’t publicly given an answer yet.

* means that they are a senior that hasn’t used their redshirt year