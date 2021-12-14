 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin football: extra year and NFL Draft decisions

A running list of which players are coming back for one more year and who is moving on.

By Drew Hamm
We will try and keep this list as up to date and accurate as possible, but please feel free to alert us when something is wrong. We know you commenters are shy about correcting us lmao. As always, it is important to note what Owen often mentions: most players for Wisconsin DON’T leave school early although no one would blame them for doing so.

NFL Draft decisions

  • Keeanu Benton, junior, NT: leaning towards staying, but waiting for NFL Draft evaluation
  • Leo Chenal, junior, ILB: he will wait until after the bowl game to make a decision

Taking an extra year?

  • Michael Balistreri, senior, DE:
  • Tyler Beach, senior, OL:
  • Logan Bruss, senior, OL:
  • *John Chenal, senior, FB:
  • Jake Ferguson, senior, TE:
  • Matt Henningsen, senior, DE:
  • Faion Hicks, senior, CB: undecided
  • Collin Larsh, senior, K: coming back
  • Tyler Mais, senior, S:
  • Scott Nelson, senior, S: moving on
  • *Jack Sanborn, senior, ILB:
  • Conor Schlichting, senior, P:
  • Josh Seltzner, senior, OL:
  • Blake Smithback, senior, OL:
  • Danny Vanden Boom, senior, QB:
  • *Andy Vujnovich, senior, P: coming back
  • *Bryson Williams, senior, NT:

If there is nothing written about their decision, it means they haven’t publicly given an answer yet.
* means that they are a senior that hasn’t used their redshirt year

