Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 313: Wisconsin volleyball dominates again, Wisconsin men’s basketball struggles

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to after a busy weekend of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we talk some football news as a lot happened on the recruiting front with the Badgers losing out on a key in-state player to Notre Dame. After that, we discuss some other key in-state pieces to watch for and also touch on some walk-on commits that Wisconsin recently picked up.

After that, we discuss a dominating weekend for Wisconsin volleyball as the Badgers advanced to the Final Four once again after their victories over UCLA and Minnesota. This team is on a warpath, and we’ll see if that continues against Louisville this upcoming week in Columbus. To finish the show we recap the latest contest for Wisconsin men’s basketball as they fell to Ohio State this past Saturday.