Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW drops out of AP top-25

Following a week that saw the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team split Big Ten contests versus Indiana and on the road at Ohio State, Wisconsin has fallen just out of the AP Poll. UW received 156 total votes, whereas new No. 25 Texas Tech received 164 total votes.

Wisconsin (8-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) finds themselves unranked once again despite mounting their largest comeback win since 1976 against a solid Indiana squad, and losing a road game to a conference opponent in Ohio State that was ranked higher than them in the AP Poll.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP Rankings:

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes

Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota all receiving votes

Baylor is the new No. 1 team in the country following Purdue’s loss on the road versus Rutgers. Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga round out the top five. No. 12 Michigan State and No. 16 Seton Hall were the biggest risers of the week, each moving up seven spots. After losing by 22 points on the road to unranked Oklahoma, No. 24 Arkansas fell the furthest, dropping 12 spots.

No. 22 Xavier, No. 23 Colorado State and No. 25 Texas Tech are the newcomers in this week’s poll.