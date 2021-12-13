B5Q Blogopean Union: we love volleyball and we don’t care who knows

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Plus: Darryl Watts had a great weekend; Sam Dekker is settling in nicely in Turkey; and Leo Chenal is an All-American again.

By Drew Hamm
Northwestern v Wisconsin Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • You can never consume too much content about the Badgers volleyball team going back to the Final Four.
  • Here’s the hometown radio call of the match winning point.
  • Seems like Sam Dekker really likes playing in Turkey as he had a smashing debut in his first game of the season for Bahcesehir.
  • If you are able to donate, Badgers center Chris Vogt has started a GoFundMe to help the people of his native Kentucky who are recovering from a devastating tornado.
  • Yeah, there should probably be more punishment for drunk driving.
  • Leo Chenal will never stop being named to All-America teams! Don’t even ask him to stop!!
  • We’ll have more on the hockey teams from over the weekend, but Daryl Watts’ performance deserves to be shouted out more than once.

Men’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Nebraska 68 - No. 18 Auburn 99
Penn State 64 - No. 19 Michigan State 80
No. 11 Arizona 83 - Illinois 79
Minnesota 75 - Michigan 65
Merrimack 49 - Indiana 81
NC State 72 - No. 1 Purdue 82 OT
NJIT 52 - Northwestern 70
No. 20 Florida 68 - Maryland 70
Rutgers 63 - No. 23 Seton Hall 77

Women’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Indiana State 50 - Nebraska 78
Delaware 53 - Northwestern 76
Delaware State 36 - Rutgers 74
Minnesota 61 - No. 13 Michigan 73
Youngstown State 58 - Penn State 78
Denver 68 - Purdue 101
No. 8 Maryland 59 - No. 1 South Carolina 66
Butler 66 - Illinois 78
No. 10 Indiana 86 - No. 20 Ohio State 66

