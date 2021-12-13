B5Q Blogopean Union: we love volleyball and we don’t care who knows

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- You can never consume too much content about the Badgers volleyball team going back to the Final Four.
Badgers made a three-peat to go back to the Final Four for the third year in a row! @emilyehman shares what she saw in the Border Battle where @BadgerVB advanced to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/CQxYx2qKWE— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2021
- Here’s the hometown radio call of the match winning point.
Here is the radio call tonight after @BadgerVB advanced to its 3rd straight Final Four. Myself and Pete Waite with the call!— Jon Arias (Joncast Podcast) (@JonAriasRadio) December 12, 2021
Audio: @Learfield
Video: @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/cDABnuTnuX
- Seems like Sam Dekker really likes playing in Turkey as he had a smashing debut in his first game of the season for Bahcesehir.
Sam Dekker has picked up where he pretty much left off in Europe posting 21p/6a/4r in his debut for Bahcesehir (101-80 W over Bursaspor).— Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) December 12, 2021
- If you are able to donate, Badgers center Chris Vogt has started a GoFundMe to help the people of his native Kentucky who are recovering from a devastating tornado.
A record tornado recently hit my hometown of Mayfield, Ky. I am raising money to help the victims. Every donation and share helps. Thank you and God bless❤️ https://t.co/Zb8JWFrYU9— Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021
- Yeah, there should probably be more punishment for drunk driving.
A five-person group will look into whether the #Badgers' Student-Athlete Discipline Policy should have specific language including drunken driving offenses. AD Chris McIntosh asked for a review last month. Read more about that in our earlier story:https://t.co/p2dua8NrSJ— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) December 10, 2021
- Leo Chenal will never stop being named to All-America teams! Don’t even ask him to stop!!
And the honors keep rolling in for @chenal_leo! pic.twitter.com/8Cl5sjS64E— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2021
- We’ll have more on the hockey teams from over the weekend, but Daryl Watts’ performance deserves to be shouted out more than once.
Four goals— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 12, 2021
Two assists
We think @DarylWatts19 had an award-winning weekend, what do you say @WCHA_WHockey?#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VZHkcb7rNH
- Michigan State men’s hockey split their weekend series with Notre Dame.
- The women’s top-10 battle between Maryland and South Carolina was a great game. Here are some takeaways from the Terps loss.
- Iowa RB Tyler Goodson declares for the NFL Draft.
- Penn State hires Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator.
- Some early season observations on Nebraska wrestling.
- Purdue men’s basketball still has some things to fix despite rising to the No. 1 team in the nation.
- A recap of Wisconsin’s loss to OSU in men’s basketball from a Buckeye perspective.
- Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind winner Alabama QB Bryce Young.
- Michigan men’s hoops lost, at home, to Minnesota. What the hell is wrong with the Wolverines???
Men’s basketball scores from over the weekend
Nebraska 68 - No. 18 Auburn 99
Penn State 64 - No. 19 Michigan State 80
No. 11 Arizona 83 - Illinois 79
Minnesota 75 - Michigan 65
Merrimack 49 - Indiana 81
NC State 72 - No. 1 Purdue 82 OT
NJIT 52 - Northwestern 70
No. 20 Florida 68 - Maryland 70
Rutgers 63 - No. 23 Seton Hall 77
Women’s basketball scores from over the weekend
Indiana State 50 - Nebraska 78
Delaware 53 - Northwestern 76
Delaware State 36 - Rutgers 74
Minnesota 61 - No. 13 Michigan 73
Youngstown State 58 - Penn State 78
Denver 68 - Purdue 101
No. 8 Maryland 59 - No. 1 South Carolina 66
Butler 66 - Illinois 78
No. 10 Indiana 86 - No. 20 Ohio State 66
