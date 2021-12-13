B5Q Blogopean Union: we love volleyball and we don’t care who knows

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

You can never consume too much content about the Badgers volleyball team going back to the Final Four.

Badgers made a three-peat to go back to the Final Four for the third year in a row! @emilyehman shares what she saw in the Border Battle where @BadgerVB advanced to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/CQxYx2qKWE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2021

Here’s the hometown radio call of the match winning point.

Here is the radio call tonight after @BadgerVB advanced to its 3rd straight Final Four. Myself and Pete Waite with the call!



Audio: @Learfield

Video: @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/cDABnuTnuX — Jon Arias (Joncast Podcast) (@JonAriasRadio) December 12, 2021

Seems like Sam Dekker really likes playing in Turkey as he had a smashing debut in his first game of the season for Bahcesehir.

Sam Dekker has picked up where he pretty much left off in Europe posting 21p/6a/4r in his debut for Bahcesehir (101-80 W over Bursaspor). — Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) December 12, 2021

If you are able to donate, Badgers center Chris Vogt has started a GoFundMe to help the people of his native Kentucky who are recovering from a devastating tornado.

A record tornado recently hit my hometown of Mayfield, Ky. I am raising money to help the victims. Every donation and share helps. Thank you and God bless❤️ https://t.co/Zb8JWFrYU9 — Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021

Yeah, there should probably be more punishment for drunk driving.

A five-person group will look into whether the #Badgers' Student-Athlete Discipline Policy should have specific language including drunken driving offenses. AD Chris McIntosh asked for a review last month. Read more about that in our earlier story:https://t.co/p2dua8NrSJ — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) December 10, 2021

Leo Chenal will never stop being named to All-America teams! Don’t even ask him to stop!!

And the honors keep rolling in for @chenal_leo! pic.twitter.com/8Cl5sjS64E — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2021

We’ll have more on the hockey teams from over the weekend, but Daryl Watts’ performance deserves to be shouted out more than once.

Men’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Nebraska 68 - No. 18 Auburn 99

Penn State 64 - No. 19 Michigan State 80

No. 11 Arizona 83 - Illinois 79

Minnesota 75 - Michigan 65

Merrimack 49 - Indiana 81

NC State 72 - No. 1 Purdue 82 OT

NJIT 52 - Northwestern 70

No. 20 Florida 68 - Maryland 70

Rutgers 63 - No. 23 Seton Hall 77

Women’s basketball scores from over the weekend

Indiana State 50 - Nebraska 78

Delaware 53 - Northwestern 76

Delaware State 36 - Rutgers 74

Minnesota 61 - No. 13 Michigan 73

Youngstown State 58 - Penn State 78

Denver 68 - Purdue 101

No. 8 Maryland 59 - No. 1 South Carolina 66

Butler 66 - Illinois 78

No. 10 Indiana 86 - No. 20 Ohio State 66