Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 3-star LB Austin Harnetiaux commits to UW

On Sunday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers received some good news on the recruiting trail as 2022 3-star LB Austin Harnetiaux (Seattle) out of Seattle Prep announced his intention to continue his football career at UW as a preferred walk-on.

Harnetiaux had scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Eastern Washington, Central Washington, Georgetown, Harvard and Dartmouth. Washington State had also extended a walk-on offer.

Harnetiaux is listed as 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and reportedly runs a 4.67 forty-yard dash. Additionally, he told B5Q that he recorded a 335-pound max bench and 565-pound squat. Back in July, Belz reported:

In fact, Harnetiaux specifically reached out to Coach April via email to initiate contact and get on the Badgers radar. From there the process has progressed rapidly and so has his relationship with Wisconsin’s outside linebackers coach. Harnetiaux mentioned that April “has been an awesome guy to lead me through this relationship with Wisconsin.”

After his senior season, Harnetiaux was named first-team all-conference at linebacker and the Metro League Co- Defensive Player of the Year.

We are happy that Harnetiaux was able to figure out which “UW” is the best one and leave Washington to come to Wisconsin. He joins 3-star Luna Larson (Baraboo) and Zach Gloudeman (Spring Green) as walk-ons that could end up in the linebacker room for Wisconsin.