Wisconsin football recruiting: countdown to early signing day

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Early signing day scuttlebutt

There are five 2022 prospects that are still out there on Wisconsin’s recruiting board. In case you’ve forgotten, here they are: 4-star IOL Billy Schrauth (Fond du Lac), 4-star DE Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie), 4-star OL Carson Hinzman (Hammond), 4-star RB Jaydn Ott (Norco, Calif.), 3-star ATH Koen Entringer (Walled Lake, Mich.).

Let’s take a look at how things stand with each of them as we head towards early signing day. If you’re looking for the TL;DR version...things aren’t looking great.

Schrauth: On Thursday night, new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman tweeted out the Irish Bat Signal and while there was hope that it was a preferred walk-on or something, it’s sounding more and more like it was Schrauth committing to him. Evan Flood over at 247 has switched his Crystal Ball from Wisconsin to Notre Dame too. Sadly, this one seems wrapped up for the Irish.

Here Come The Irish! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Yr8hvFJC4v — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 10, 2021

After I was done writing this post, the publishing software for SB Nation went down and, well, Schrauth committed to Notre Dame, haha. So I guess everyone was right about where he was headed!

Ott: While the west coast tailback took an official visit to Madison, all of the rest of the schools still involved in his recruitment are out west. He just visited Oregon State last weekend and plans on visiting BYU this weekend. Cal and Colorado are also in the mix and all of the signs point to Ott staying closer to home than Wisconsin.

Hinzman: This is still a battle between Wisconsin and Ohio State, but the momentum seems to have switched to the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin writer on rivals for Carson Hinzman pic.twitter.com/CZeiPeHscW — Buckeyes Crootin' ️ (@BuckeyesCrootin) December 8, 2021

Hamm: Not a whole lot new on this recruitment, but everything still seems to be pointing towards Wisconsin. So that’s good! Louisville and Michigan State are the two biggest competitors here, I think, but Hamm also has Ohio State (no offer yet), Penn State and Notre Dame listed as three of his final four (with Wisconsin).

Entringer: The 3-star ATH from Michigan released a top-four schools earlier this week which included Wisconsin. Michigan, Iowa and Boston College were the rest of his list with the Wolverines and Badgers probably being his top-two if I had to guess. Iowa is getting an official visit this weekend and then he’ll make his decision on early signing day. This recruitment still seems pretty up in the air.

Thank you God for blessing with multiple opportunities to peruse my athletic career and education.I will be signing with ☝️of 4️⃣ schools on December 15th‼️ #AGTG #OnWisconsin #Hawkeyes #GoBlue #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/BR4zkjLsMd — Koen Entringer (@KoenEntringer) December 9, 2021

2022 QB1 making it official

3-star Myles Burkett (Franklin) will be making his commitment to UW official after the school day on Wednesday.