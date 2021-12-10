B5Q Blogopean Union: Wisconsin was an answer on Jeopardy! We’ve finally made it!!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- Leo Chenal continues to rack up All-America honors.
That's our All-American!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2021
Congratulations to @chenal_leo pic.twitter.com/biwFkwz5Q8
- Grinding some tape on the men’s hoops win.
Chris Vogt mentioned in postgame that one of the adjustments made at half was moving away from doubling in the post. Here is a great example of why it hurt them in the first half. https://t.co/yJCzmecyxb— Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) December 9, 2021
- Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato was named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame.
Congratulations @TonyGranato!!— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 9, 2021
A great and well-deserved honor to @Badgermhockey bench boss
➡️ U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame tonight pic.twitter.com/NlXV4nRiXD
- T.J. Watt just keeps impressing and winning awards in the NFL. Like, I thought he’d be pretty good in the pros but not like this. He’s amazing.
No surprise here @_TJWatt is Week 13's AFC Defensive Player of the Week!#ProBowlVote | : https://t.co/VTMWEMSgmP pic.twitter.com/dc0sz2Uxvy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2021
- If you didn’t see this picture from our pal Dan Sanger...you should check it out. If I ever did something like this dunk, I would literally talk about it in every conversation I had for the rest of my life.
#Poster— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) December 9, 2021
: @dsanger88
: @JonathanCDavis1 pic.twitter.com/BfmHpetOaH
- Sam Dekker is back in Turkey to hoop it up. Good luck, Sam!
Here we go! -> Istanbul @BKBasketbol pic.twitter.com/TQmf2GBKRY— Sam Dekker (@dekker) December 7, 2021
- Is Lauren Barnes a secret ninja? Well,,,
Hmm…. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cover like this before. @laurenbarnes_2 pic.twitter.com/4JXUcWS1Va— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 10, 2021
- The Badgers lost to No. 13 Michigan (we’ll have a recap up later) but fought hard and kept it closer than you’d think.
Julie P in the spiiiiin cycle— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 10, 2021
This was cleeeean @Julpospisilova #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kFoBJIUMcx
- Badgers hockey on Jeopardy! Women’s team’s last series of 2021 drops the puck at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Bemidji State.
#OnWisconsin @UWMadison @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/S8RXOxY1wK— Amy Berman (@amyrberman) December 10, 2021
- MSU RB Kenneth Walker III won the Doak Walker Award. The Spartans and Mel Tucker are also already hitting the transfer portal again.
- Iowa men’s hoops got stomped by in-state rival Iowa State.
- Penn State is set to hire a new president.
- In a Big Ten Volleyball Sweet 16 matchup, Nebraska dominated Illinois.
- It was a good three days of being No. 1 for Purdue men’s basketball before they lost to Rutgers.
- You should really read the entire front page of On The Banks, but here is a breakdown of Ron Harper Jr.’s half-court game-winning shot.
- If you wanted an IU perspective of their loss to Wisconsin earlier this week...here ya go!
- Did losing to Michigan State propel Michigan to win the Big Ten title and make the CFP?
- Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell will be returning for another season.
Men’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday
Wagner 54 - Penn State 74
Towson 74 - No. 21 Ohio State 85
No. 19 Michigan State 75 - Minnesota 67
No. 1 Purdue 68 - Rutgers 70
Iowa 53 - No. 17 Iowa State 73
Women’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday
Purdue 71 - No. 8 Maryland 86
No. 12 Iowa 70 - No. 15 Iowa State 77
Rutgers 48 - Penn State 52
Illinois 60 - Michigan State 75
Fairfield 58 - No. 10 Indiana 91
