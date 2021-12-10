B5Q Blogopean Union: Wisconsin was an answer on Jeopardy! We’ve finally made it!!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Leo Chenal continues to rack up All-America honors.

Grinding some tape on the men’s hoops win.

Chris Vogt mentioned in postgame that one of the adjustments made at half was moving away from doubling in the post. Here is a great example of why it hurt them in the first half. https://t.co/yJCzmecyxb — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) December 9, 2021

Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato was named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Congratulations @TonyGranato!!



A great and well-deserved honor to @Badgermhockey bench boss



➡️ U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame tonight pic.twitter.com/NlXV4nRiXD — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 9, 2021

T.J. Watt just keeps impressing and winning awards in the NFL. Like, I thought he’d be pretty good in the pros but not like this. He’s amazing.

If you didn’t see this picture from our pal Dan Sanger...you should check it out. If I ever did something like this dunk, I would literally talk about it in every conversation I had for the rest of my life.

Sam Dekker is back in Turkey to hoop it up. Good luck, Sam!

Is Lauren Barnes a secret ninja? Well,,,

Hmm…. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cover like this before. @laurenbarnes_2 pic.twitter.com/4JXUcWS1Va — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 10, 2021

The Badgers lost to No. 13 Michigan (we’ll have a recap up later) but fought hard and kept it closer than you’d think.

Badgers hockey on Jeopardy! Women’s team’s last series of 2021 drops the puck at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Bemidji State.

Men’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday

Wagner 54 - Penn State 74

Towson 74 - No. 21 Ohio State 85

No. 19 Michigan State 75 - Minnesota 67

No. 1 Purdue 68 - Rutgers 70

Iowa 53 - No. 17 Iowa State 73

Women’s basketball scores from Wednesday/Thursday

Purdue 71 - No. 8 Maryland 86

No. 12 Iowa 70 - No. 15 Iowa State 77

Rutgers 48 - Penn State 52

Illinois 60 - Michigan State 75

Fairfield 58 - No. 10 Indiana 91