Wisconsin football: Jake Ferguson and Josh Seltzner named first team all-Big Ten

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten Conference announced their awards for the offensive side of the ball and several Wisconsin Badgers earned all-conference honors. While the defense had more players on their all-conference teams, the offense didn’t do too shabby.

Here are the honorees for the offense:

TE Jake Ferguson: first team (coaches), second team (media)

OG Josh Seltzner: first team (coaches), second team (media)

RB Braelon Allen: second team (coaches and media)

OT Logan Bruss: second team (coaches and media)

OT Tyler Beach: third team (coaches), honorable mention (media)

OL Jack Nelson: honorable mention (coaches and media)

OL Joe Tippmann: honorable mention (coaches and media)

RB Chez Mellusi: honorable mention (media)

I originally was quite angry that Allen wasn’t named Big Ten Freshman of the Year until I remembered that Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was also a freshman this year. Besides winning that award, Stroud was also Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and QB of the Year. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III was Running Back of the Year, Purdue WR David Bell was Wide Reciever of the Year, Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Nebraska’s Austin Allen was Tight End of the Year.

It’s nice to see Mellusi get some recognition from the media for how well he was playing before he got hurt and Allen took over. You can definitely see a world where their placements are reversed. I don’t know enough about offensive line play to properly vote on who did the best, but I was a little shocked to see all five Wisconsin offensive linemen receive some level of recognition for their play this year. The unit definitely got better as the season wore on, even I can tell you that, but I don’t know if they became good enough to have all five members be on an all-conference team.