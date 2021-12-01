 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: Badgers B1G/ACC Challenge Day is upon us

New, 22 comments

Plus: the wrestling team moves up in the rankings; Red Out LaBahn this weekend; and who did Graham Mertz target the most this season?

By Drew Hamm
Michigan State v Miami Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • An interesting breakdown of who was targeted the most by Graham Mertz this year.
  • The men’s basketball team is getting good shots and forcing bad ones! That, imo, is good basketball.
  • What do you guys think? This seems like a pretty cool idea.
  • The men’s hoops team is officially going to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis next season. Looks like a fun field for the Badgers to beat.
  • The Wisconsin volleyball team trusts the process. In case you missed it on Tuesday, the first round match against Colgate will be streamed live on ESPN+.
  • The women’s B1G/ACC Challenge begins Wednesday night and the Badgers welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Kohl Center.
  • If you’re headed to LaBahn this weekend, make sure you’re wearing red. The top-five Border Battle is a Red Out!
  • The men’s hockey team signed a balanced 2022 class of two forwards and two defensemen on Tuesday. I don’t know the quality of this class, but I plan on looking into the rankings to see how Tony Granato is recruiting even though the quality of play on the ice is declining.
  • After a big weekend sweep in New Jersey, the Badgers moved up in the NWCA Coaches Poll rankings.

Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Indiana 110 - Syracuse 112 2OT
Minnesota 54 - Pitt 53
Florida State 65 - No. 2 Purdue 93
Northwestern 73 - Wake Forest 77 OT
Clemson 64 - Rutgers 74
No. 1 Duke 66 - Ohio State 71

Big Ten 6 - ACC 2

Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday

no games

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...