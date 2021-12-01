B5Q Blogopean Union: Badgers B1G/ACC Challenge Day is upon us

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

An interesting breakdown of who was targeted the most by Graham Mertz this year.

Who were the favorite targets of Graham Mertz?



Which #Badgers players had the best catch percentage?



Read on ⤵️ — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 30, 2021

The men’s basketball team is getting good shots and forcing bad ones! That, imo, is good basketball.

Top 10 teams based on adjusted NET ShotQuality:



Getting the best shots and forcing the worst shots! pic.twitter.com/RJTF7D8l93 — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 30, 2021

What do you guys think? This seems like a pretty cool idea.

Wait this is genius. Do this at the Fieldhouse once a year @UWMadison • bet the vibe would be bonkers https://t.co/U2zrLgKdet — Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 30, 2021

The men’s hoops team is officially going to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis next season. Looks like a fun field for the Badgers to beat.

Headed back to Atlantis in 2022 @B4AOfficial officially announced its 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis men's field!



https://t.co/TiPrAEABhO pic.twitter.com/0R9umLxwWP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 30, 2021

The Wisconsin volleyball team trusts the process. In case you missed it on Tuesday, the first round match against Colgate will be streamed live on ESPN+.

How we got here…part one.



https://t.co/7DYozT0rp6 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 1, 2021

The women’s B1G/ACC Challenge begins Wednesday night and the Badgers welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Kohl Center.

If you’re headed to LaBahn this weekend, make sure you’re wearing red. The top-five Border Battle is a Red Out!

Who else is ready to red out LaBahn this weekend?#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mrXPpJaTUQ — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 30, 2021

The men’s hockey team signed a balanced 2022 class of two forwards and two defensemen on Tuesday. I don’t know the quality of this class, but I plan on looking into the rankings to see how Tony Granato is recruiting even though the quality of play on the ice is declining.

Buckberger -- Horbach

Jugnauth -- Stramel



Four future Badgers sign to join the program in 2022



"I like the skill they bring, but I also like the character of the kids who are coming in." - Tony Granato



https://t.co/tiSmlKRPgS — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 1, 2021

After a big weekend sweep in New Jersey, the Badgers moved up in the NWCA Coaches Poll rankings.

Happy Tuesday! We moved up to No.16 in the NWCA Coaches Poll



Oh! And we’re at No.17 for duals



InterMat Individual Rankings:

#️⃣5️⃣ Hillger - 285

#️⃣6️⃣ Barnett - 125

#️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ McNally - 174

#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Gomez - 149

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Weiler - 184

#️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Hamiti - 165

#️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ Amos - 197 pic.twitter.com/v0m04Ef0Gq — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 30, 2021

Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Indiana 110 - Syracuse 112 2OT

Minnesota 54 - Pitt 53

Florida State 65 - No. 2 Purdue 93

Northwestern 73 - Wake Forest 77 OT

Clemson 64 - Rutgers 74

No. 1 Duke 66 - Ohio State 71

Big Ten 6 - ACC 2

Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday

no games