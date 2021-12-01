B5Q Blogopean Union: Badgers B1G/ACC Challenge Day is upon us

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- An interesting breakdown of who was targeted the most by Graham Mertz this year.
Who were the favorite targets of Graham Mertz?— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 30, 2021
Which #Badgers players had the best catch percentage?
Read on ⤵️
- The men’s basketball team is getting good shots and forcing bad ones! That, imo, is good basketball.
Top 10 teams based on adjusted NET ShotQuality:— ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 30, 2021
Getting the best shots and forcing the worst shots! pic.twitter.com/RJTF7D8l93
- What do you guys think? This seems like a pretty cool idea.
Wait this is genius. Do this at the Fieldhouse once a year @UWMadison • bet the vibe would be bonkers https://t.co/U2zrLgKdet— Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 30, 2021
- The men’s hoops team is officially going to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis next season. Looks like a fun field for the Badgers to beat.
Headed back to Atlantis in 2022 @B4AOfficial officially announced its 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis men's field!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 30, 2021
https://t.co/TiPrAEABhO pic.twitter.com/0R9umLxwWP
- The Wisconsin volleyball team trusts the process. In case you missed it on Tuesday, the first round match against Colgate will be streamed live on ESPN+.
How we got here…part one.— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 1, 2021
https://t.co/7DYozT0rp6
- The women’s B1G/ACC Challenge begins Wednesday night and the Badgers welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Kohl Center.
Tomorrow…— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 1, 2021
#Badgers vs Hokies
Big Ten vs ACC
Challenge Accepted #WB1GACC pic.twitter.com/AtqwuZFbm7
- If you’re headed to LaBahn this weekend, make sure you’re wearing red. The top-five Border Battle is a Red Out!
Who else is ready to red out LaBahn this weekend?#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mrXPpJaTUQ— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 30, 2021
- The men’s hockey team signed a balanced 2022 class of two forwards and two defensemen on Tuesday. I don’t know the quality of this class, but I plan on looking into the rankings to see how Tony Granato is recruiting even though the quality of play on the ice is declining.
Buckberger -- Horbach— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 1, 2021
Jugnauth -- Stramel
Four future Badgers sign to join the program in 2022
"I like the skill they bring, but I also like the character of the kids who are coming in." - Tony Granato
https://t.co/tiSmlKRPgS
- After a big weekend sweep in New Jersey, the Badgers moved up in the NWCA Coaches Poll rankings.
Happy Tuesday! We moved up to No.16 in the NWCA Coaches Poll— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 30, 2021
Oh! And we’re at No.17 for duals
InterMat Individual Rankings:
#️⃣5️⃣ Hillger - 285
#️⃣6️⃣ Barnett - 125
#️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ McNally - 174
#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Gomez - 149
#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Weiler - 184
#️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Hamiti - 165
#️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ Amos - 197 pic.twitter.com/v0m04Ef0Gq
- Will P.J. Fleck leave Minnesota? Maybe! But also, maybe not.
- Mel Tucker worked the transfer portal brilliantly and now he is Big Ten Coach of the Year.
- Iowa has a 4-star QB leave via the transfer portal.
- Who will Penn State look to now that they need a new defensive coordinator?
- Purdue QB Jack Plummer is also in the transfer portal.
- The Playoff committee was not surprised that Michigan beat Ohio State apparently.
- Why is Maryland’s men’s basketball team struggling so much in the first half of games?
- It’s rare that Ohio State winning something is celebrated because the team they are playing is more universally loathed, but the Buckeyes beat No. 1 Duke in men’s hoops on Tuesday night and there was much rejoicing.
Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday
Indiana 110 - Syracuse 112 2OT
Minnesota 54 - Pitt 53
Florida State 65 - No. 2 Purdue 93
Northwestern 73 - Wake Forest 77 OT
Clemson 64 - Rutgers 74
No. 1 Duke 66 - Ohio State 71
Big Ten 6 - ACC 2
Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday
no games
