College Football Playoff rankings: UW moves up to No. 18

On Tuesday night, the second College Football Playoff rankings were released and, per tradition, there is a lot to shout about. Before we get into that, here are the top four teams in the rankings:

1) Georgia Bulldogs

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

3) Oregon Ducks

4) Ohio State Buckeyes

The rest of the top-10 is as follows: Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

After being ranked No. 21 in the initial CFP rankings last week which was a surprise to some (just me?), the Wisconsin Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) proved their worth by absolutely decimating Rutgers on Saturday and moving up a few spots in this week’s poll to No. 18. As far as the rest of the Big Ten, No. 19 Purdue, No. 20 Iowa.

In a righting of a great wrong from last week, the committee finally included the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23. There are still a bunch of problems with these rankings and, quite frankly, with the entire CFP rankings process, but this is the system in which we all must operate so let’s save the major reform hollering for the offseason.