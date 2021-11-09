Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 303: Rutgers Recap + Wisconsin Basketball Season Preview

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a packed show as we talk some football and basketball! To start the show we recap the Badgers dominating performance over Rutgers. In our discussion, we talk about the strong offensive output, another dominating defensive performance, and which reserves stood out as we got a good look at a lot of them on Saturday!

In the back half of the show, we discuss some Wisconsin men’s basketball as the Badgers get ready to tip off their season Tuesday evening. In our conversation, we start by talking about the overall expectations of the season and where we think the Badgers will finish in the Big Ten. After that, we discuss the expected rotation for the season opener, and forecast who we think will lead in various statistical categories.