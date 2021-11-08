Wisconsin football: Braelon Allen wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

Wisconsin Badgers star freshman running back Braelon Allen received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award again. This time it was for his performance in UW’s 52-3 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. This is his second career B1G Freshman of the Week award, after earning one earlier in the season when the Badgers beat Army.

Did it again! @BraelonAllen is your B1G Freshman of the week pic.twitter.com/IUMAilagqf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 8, 2021

As you may have heard on the broadcast or in many posts and tweets since, Allen has rushed for 100+ yards in five straight games to become first Badger freshman to do so since Anthony Davis did so in 2001.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Allen rushed for 129 yards and one TD on 15 carries (8.6 ypc) while being a little banged up. For the season, Allen has rushed for 661 yards on 93 carries (7.1 ypc) and scored six touchdowns. With Chez Mellusi’s status for Saturday’s game against Northwestern up in the air, Allen may be in line for far more than 15 carries this week.

The other Big Ten weekly award winners include: co-offensive players of the week, Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell and PSU WR Jahan Dotson; defensive player of the week PSU LB Ji’Ayir Brown; and special teams player of the week Illinois P Blake Hayes.