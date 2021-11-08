 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Northwestern game

Starting RB Chez Mellusi and starting RG Jack Nelson are both listed as questionable.

By Drew Hamm
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Wisconsin at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After scoring what is quickly becoming a Pyrrhic victory over Rutgers on Saturday, Wisconsin Badgers fans were waiting with bated breath for the preliminary status report from Paul Chryst on Monday morning. And, well, we still don’t know a whole lot about whether or not either player is going to play against Northwestern lol.

Starting RB Chez Mellusi and starting RG Jack Nelson are both being listed as questionable, although what “questionable” means for each player is a spectrum of possibilities. Chryst said during his media availability on Monday morning that they still don’t know exactly what the extent of Mellusi’s injury is.

If you’ll allow me to editorialize for a moment, that doesn’t sound super promising to me but I hope I’m wrong.

One positive development is that freshman WR Markus Allen does not appear on the status report after leaving the Rutgers game with an injury.

The depth chart remains unchanged as Chryst doesn’t seem to make any changes unless there is a major injury where a players is out for the season or someone like Braelon Allen emerges at a position.

It’s worth noting that backup OG Michael Furtney, backup DE James Thompson Jr. and backup OLB Spencer Lytle are all among those listed as questionable for the game.

We will obviously be keeping an even closer eye than usual on any practice reports from this week to see if there is anything to glean from Mellusi’s or Nelson’s playing time. The earliest we’d likely hear something is Thursday when Chryst speaks to the media again.

