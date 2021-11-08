Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Northwestern game

After scoring what is quickly becoming a Pyrrhic victory over Rutgers on Saturday, Wisconsin Badgers fans were waiting with bated breath for the preliminary status report from Paul Chryst on Monday morning. And, well, we still don’t know a whole lot about whether or not either player is going to play against Northwestern lol.

Preliminary status report for #Badgers. Chez Mellusi, Jack Nelson among five questionable for Northwestern pic.twitter.com/5PzJHJhZIa — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 8, 2021

Starting RB Chez Mellusi and starting RG Jack Nelson are both being listed as questionable, although what “questionable” means for each player is a spectrum of possibilities. Chryst said during his media availability on Monday morning that they still don’t know exactly what the extent of Mellusi’s injury is.

If you’ll allow me to editorialize for a moment, that doesn’t sound super promising to me but I hope I’m wrong.

One positive development is that freshman WR Markus Allen does not appear on the status report after leaving the Rutgers game with an injury.

Paul Chryst says RB Chez Mellusi got hurt a few plays earlier than the one when he left the game. Chryst also said: "Last I had learned from the doctors, just kind of waiting to find out exactly what it is." So even though he's listed as questionable, still to be determined. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 8, 2021

The depth chart remains unchanged as Chryst doesn’t seem to make any changes unless there is a major injury where a players is out for the season or someone like Braelon Allen emerges at a position.

It’s worth noting that backup OG Michael Furtney, backup DE James Thompson Jr. and backup OLB Spencer Lytle are all among those listed as questionable for the game.

We will obviously be keeping an even closer eye than usual on any practice reports from this week to see if there is anything to glean from Mellusi’s or Nelson’s playing time. The earliest we’d likely hear something is Thursday when Chryst speaks to the media again.