Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 10

The resurgent Wisconsin Badgers have now won five games in a row and sit atop the Big Ten West currently. This past weekend, UW pounded Rutgers into dust, 52-3, while Minnesota lost to Illinois, moving the Badgers into first place in the division based on who controls their own destiny (it’s only Wisconsin now).

Wisconsin has settled into a bowl projections groove where most prognosticators see them heading to sunny, gator-filled Florida to take on an SEC team of various repute. The Citrus Bowl and the Outback Bowl are tied as the most popular destination, while Wisconsin’s most likely opponent is either Ole Miss or Kentucky.

The bastards at 247 Sports predict the Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl against UVa, which, like, c’mon...let us go somewhere warm!

Playing Ole Miss would certainly be an interesting clash of tailgate culture, although both fanbases do love to party so I’m assuming they would get along fine. If the Badgers played Kentucky I’m sure most of the trash talk would revolve around basketball, which, lol...38-1.