Wisconsin football: UW suffers multiple injuries in win over Rutgers

While the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers will undoubtedly be happy leaving New Jersey with a win over Rutgers, there was some bad news that came out of the game too. Starting RB Chez Mellusi, starting OG Jack Nelson and freshman WR Markus Allen all left the game with injuries and didn’t return.

#Badgers injury update: RB Chez Mellusi (left leg) is OUT — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) November 6, 2021

Mellusi suffered his leg injury in the third quarter and it was of the dreaded non-contact variety. The running back, who transferred from Clemson ahead of this season, spend a ton of time in the injury tent on the sideline before being walked back to the locker room by Chris Orr.

Multiple players and coaches went into the tent to check on him and, since everything is so new, there isn’t much information yet on what the full injury is.

Paul Chryst says that they “don’t have any specifics” on Chez Mellusi’s injury. They’re gonna wait to find out more in the coming days. #Badgers — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) November 6, 2021

Redshirt freshman Jack Nelson also left the game with an injury and returned to the field in sweats. Freshman WR Markus Allen, who has showing off some serious playmaking potential in the fourth quarter, was also forced out of the game with an injury.

#Badgers injury update: OL Jack Nelson is OUT — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) November 6, 2021

Nelson is one of the starters on the offensive line, so if he is out for an extended period of time there will certainly have to be some reshuffling up front. Mellusi has been the starting running back all season, and had 75 yards and a score before getting hurt, and if he misses any time the depth in the RB room will be paper thin.

Allen was in the game in the fourth quarter because it was a blowout and he took full advantage of his opportunity. He had two catches for 34 yards and ran the ball once for four yards. He had another run that was longer but was called back for a penalty.

While Chryst didn’t know much after the game, surely we will get more information on Monday when the weekly status report is released and the medical staff will have had more time to evaluate all three.