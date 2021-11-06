QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin trounces Rutgers, wins fifth straight

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) continue to roll, as they scored 45 unanswered points as they dominated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon, 52-3. Wisconsin has now won five straight games.

The top-ranked Badger defense continued to show why it is the best in the nation, holding Rutgers to 207 total yards, while forcing four turnovers — one of which was a 29-yard pick-six by sixth year senior, Caesar Williams.

Hail Caesar!



If you got up to walk the dog, @BadgerFootball just scored twice in a blink: pic.twitter.com/Jw8o8u5szJ — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 6, 2021

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw his eighth interception of the season on the opening drive of the game, recovered well following the turnover, going 11-of-16 for 240 yards, three touchdown passes and that one interception. Mertz played less than three quarters as backup Chase Wolf took over prior to the end of the third quarter.

Entering the game, Mertz had thrown three touchdown passes in the first eight games of the season.

Mertz’s touchdown passes were to three different players — John Chenal (one-yard), Kendric Pryor (25 yards) and Danny Davis (72 yards).

Another one @BadgerFootball's John Chenal finds the back of the end zone on 4th down pic.twitter.com/IkyoVRmBoQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

Even with Mertz having the game that he did, there was still plenty to go around, as Wisconsin was still able to have quite a bit of success on the ground in the game. Wisconsin rushed for 305 yards while passing for 274 yards.

Freshman Braelon Allen rumbled for 129 yards on 15 carries and added one touchdown. This was his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance. Chez Mellusi, who also found pay dirt for the Badgers, rushed 15 times for 75 yards to go along with his touchdown, but left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. Wisconsin also added a touchdown from Jackson Acker, who scored on his first collegiate touch, an 18-yard rush.

This was the first time Wisconsin has scored 50-or-more points against a Big Ten opponent during Paul Chryst’s tenure.