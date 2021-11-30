Wisconsin football: Izayah Green-May enters transfer portal

On Monday afternoon, Wisconsin Badgers OLB Izayah Green-May announced that he will be entering the transfer portal to play his final season of college football elsewhere as a graduate student.

The former 3-star recruit had an unlucky career in Madison, starting the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a top of the depth chart option at OLB before suffering injuries in the season opener both times. He broke his thumb against South Florida in 2019 and tore his labrum against Illinois in 2020.

Green-May appeared in nine games this season, recording two tackles against Northwestern. The 6-foot-6 and 234 pound linebacker out of Bolinbrook, Ill. appeared in 27 career games, earning the start in the 2019 season opener, while racking up eight tackles and one sack.

According to his Twitter account, Green-May has already received offers from Eastern Kentucky and Illinois State. With a degree from Wisconsin in hand he now has a chance to play one last year of college football and we hope that he has good health and finds a good place to land.