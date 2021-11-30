B5Q Blogopean Union: Johnny Davis can’t stop winning awards

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Johnny Davis getting some national recognition for his showing in Maui/Vegas. It’s very early and almost unfair to even bring up, but if Davis continues playing like this he’s going to be an NBA Draft pick, and likely a first round one. While that will be a bummer for the Badgers, it will help with recruiting because that is what players want to see. They need to see a direct path to the next level and Wisconsin has rarely given players that path.

Former Bucky’s 5th Podcast guest, Bravo reality star and current comedienne Hannah Berner made the Random College Athletes account on Monday.

Hannah Berner

Wisconsin, Tennis 2010-2013 pic.twitter.com/Yt3sArDdzY — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) November 29, 2021

The Badgers moved up one spot, to No. 4, in the last AVCA Coaches Poll of the season.

Dana Rettke was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the final week of the season. She recorded match highs of 18 kills and seven blocks with a .484 hitting percentage in a Nov. 26 win over Nebraska that earned the Badgers a share of the conference championship and then followed that up with eight blocks and five kills in Nov. 27 victory over Indiana that secured the outright Big Ten title for Wisconsin. This was her second career Defensive Player of the Week honor (first since Nov. 26, 2018) to go along with 11 career Player of the Week awards (two this season).

New basketball jerseys are set to debut at home on Saturday against Marquette. The game will also be a Stripe Out! These always look so cool on TV but, I’m also a simple man.

Saturday it's a ❗️❕STRIPE OUT❗️❕



We'll be debuting this season's new "By the Players" alternate uniforms at home this Saturday. Help us STRIPE OUT the Kohl Center!



⚪️ https://t.co/Hdmr3HW14c pic.twitter.com/eZ8kHxxfZU — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

Congrats to Pat Richter on being the recipient of the Big Ten’s Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award. The award recognizes Big Ten football students who have achieved success in the areas of leadership following their academic and athletic careers at a Big Ten university.

Congratulations to former AD Pat Richter, the winner of the 2021 Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award by the Big Ten Conference!



https://t.co/rQ084shBSi pic.twitter.com/evUlhFffV8 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 29, 2021

The Border Battle renews this weekend as the No. 1 Badgers welcome the No. 5 Gophers to LaBahn Arena for a key WCHA series.

@USCHO DI Women's Poll



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Northeastern

4. Quinnipiac

5. Minnesota

6. Colgate

7. Yale

8. Clarkson

T-9. Harvard

T-9. Minnesota Duluth#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/lIv38a9pvE — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 29, 2021

Rose Lavelle still kicking ass for the USWNT.

Pro Football Focus released their all-Big Ten teams on Monday and a number of Badgers made the cut.

First team: LG Josh Seltzner, LB Leo Chenal, LB Jack Sanborn

Second team: DL Matt Henningsen

Third team: RB Braelon Allen, TE Jake Ferguson, C Joe Tippmann, EDGE Nick Herbig, CB Caesar Williams

Honorable mention: RT Logan Bruss, DL Keeanu Benton, S John Torchio, S Scott Nelson

Men’s basketball scores from Monday

Iowa 75 - Virginia 74

Notre Dame 72 - Illinois 82

Women’s basketball scores from Monday

no games