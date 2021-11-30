Wisconsin football: the haters always win...UW is unranked

Following their gut wrenching loss to Minnesota, the Wisconsin Badgers are once again unranked in both major polls. You can’t expect a four loss team to be ranked, however UW did come in at No. 26 in both polls.

The B1G

Michigan —> No. 3 Coaches Poll, No. 2 AP Poll

Ohio State —> No. 7 Coaches Poll, No. 7 AP Poll

Michigan State —> No. 13 Coaches Poll, No. 11 AP Poll

Iowa —> No. 12 Coaches Poll, No. 15 AP Poll

Wisconsin —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Minnesota —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Purdue —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Penn State —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Nationwide musings

Michigan DOMINATED Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, effectively eliminating the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff and putting the Wolverines one win away from their first CFP appearance. If Iowa beats Michigan in the conference title game, the Big Ten will miss out on the playoff entirely. If Michigan wins, they’re in and Ohio State is almost certainly locked into the Rose Bowl.

The College Football Playoff picture almost got thrown for the loop of a lifetime. Alabama somehow found a way to sneak out of Auburn with a win. If they had lost (if Auburn starting running back Tank Bigsby had just stayed inbounds!), they’re out of the CFP if they lose the SEC Championship game to Georgia.

society if tank bigsby stayed inbounds with 1:43 left: pic.twitter.com/Kiam0xT79T — jacob (@jpwould) November 28, 2021

Now, even with a loss to UGA, Bama will very much be in the conversation for the No. 3-4 seed. Imagine if they had lost... that opens the door for teams like Oklahoma State and Notre Dame. It would’ve locked Cincinnati in. And potentially best of all, Bama wouldn’t have been there and there would’ve been some new faces in the CFP. Ah, what could’ve been.

Who wants to win the Heisman? Coming into the weekend, CJ Stroud had the best odds (-200 via DraftKings) to win the award and Bryce Young was right behind him (+150 via DraftKings). Following Ohio State’s beatdown in Ann Arbor and Young’s crazy comeback and victory in Auburn, Young currently sits at (-150) while Stroud is now even money at (+100). Imagine if Bama loses their matchup with Auburn... who becomes the Heisman favorite? Hassan Haskins? Desmond Ridder? Kenny Pickett? Aidan Hutchinson???

Newcomers

AP Top-25: No. 22 Clemson, No. 25 Kentucky

Coaches Poll: No. 24 Clemson, No. 25 Arkansas

Drop outs

AP Top-25: No. 15 UTSA, No. 18 Wisconsin

Coaches Poll: No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 20 UTSA