Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 13

The No. 14 (not for long) Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) dropped their first game in eight tries on Saturday, losing Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minnesota and a berth in the Big Ten Title game to Iowa. The loss hurts for multiple reasons, but it didn’t seem to affect Wisconsin’s bowl destination TOO much.

The majority of projections still see Wisconsin heading south to Florida for the Outback Bowl against either Arkansas or Kentucky. There are a pair for Las Vegas Bowl predictions, which might be a fun place to spend the holidays and a revenge game against Arizona State after the Debacle in the Desert from a few years ago would be palette cleansing.

There is also one new projection...the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for the second straight year! While it would certainly be fun to play Clemson in a bowl game, I can’t imagine going back to Charlotte would be super appealing for UW fans.