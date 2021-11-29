Oh Honey, No…a Bucky’s 5th Quarter Fashion Blog: Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball

While most of us were suffering through the post-Thanksgiving hangover that is the first day of work back after a long holiday the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was out here setting the interwebs ablaze with a new uniform drop, following their teaser over the weekend.

Which of course is bringing about a new edition of the B5Q Fashion Blog...

These new threads will be scored on a scale of oh honey, no, to YAASS QUEEN.

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I must explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, either way, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Werk it: You brought it.

YAASS QUEEN: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys to the yard.

The UW has gotten into a trend of releasing new alternate uniforms each season. You will remember the Badgers introduced a cream uniform last year and of course the 20th anniversary throwbacks the season before.

While none have truly matched up to the 2016 throwbacks, they have certainly held their own.

And this season’s release is no different.

"By the Players" Edition Unis



Introducing this season's alternate uniforms, designed by Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl



https://t.co/wOjBLfIwHl pic.twitter.com/moFIxrRqox — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

Just like with last season’s cream uniform, this 2021-22 alternate was designed by players as well. This time Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carloson, Loren Bowman II and Tyler Wahl lent their design skills to the making of the uniform.

With the players designing the uniform, I also like how the UW let the players introduce it first before the team’s twitter made an official announcement.

Introducing our new alternate unis



How we feel about these, Badger fans? pic.twitter.com/9ND72p5tjA — Jonathan Davis (@JonathanCDavis1) November 29, 2021

Thought we'd switch it up



Badger Nation, what do you think?! pic.twitter.com/Dd9fmoaGYm — Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) November 29, 2021

The uniform looks to use the same base as the Badgers usual home white uniforms, with the pattern that can be seen when you zoom in a bit on the uniform, which has been standard with Under Armour uniforms as of late.

The main differences are basically found everywhere else. The collar of the uniform has an alternating red and white block pattern, which is also present on the arm holes of the uniform.

I love the introduction of these type of design and the fact that the it’s only on the collar on the front and then only on the back of the arm holes, leans more toward a more modern design.

New year. New alternates.



What do we think, Badger fans? pic.twitter.com/nz8F529qjf — Tyler Wahl (@tjwahl01) November 29, 2021

The usual ‘Wisconsin,’ which is usually across the chest of the uniform has been replaced with a block, white ‘UW,’ with red outline.

Same goes for the number on the uniform. The player’s name on the back of the uniform is in a solid red text, with an old school Bucky Badger and W logo, present above the name.

The shorts keep the white base, with the alternating red and white block design at the bottom of the shorts. The retro Bucky Badger logo appears on the side of each leg as well, giving the uniform hard-core retro vibes.

In looking at the uniform, there isn’t one thing I would change. Some may have an issue with the ‘UW’ across the chest, but I think it matches well with the inclusion of the retro Bucky Badger logo.

Uniform Score:

YAASS QUEEN

For a team coming off of a Maui Invitational championship, introducing an alternate uniform should only stoke the flames a bit more and provide this team with an extra boost.

Remember what the 20th anniversary uniform did for the 2019-20 Badgers team?

Look good. Feel good. Play good.

(While grammatically incorrect, that phrase is certainly true in this case)