B5Q Blogopean Union: hey, the women’s basketball team won a game!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Sydney Hilley’s sustained, consistent excellence will be hard to replace next season. All the more reason to enjoy her playing for the Badgers now!

She's better than ever, @sydneyhilley "a maestro" at running the show for @B1GVolleyball champs @BadgerVB. Our feature on the All-American setter and the first of what will be a ton of stories this week heading into the @NCAAVolleyball tournament:https://t.co/r4iFt7kaPa — VolleyballMag.com (@VBMagazine) November 28, 2021

Look, I’m all for improved player safety measures in football...but there has to be a change to the targeting rule. Disqualifying Wilder from the game, after the first play no less, affected the outcome (would Wisconsin have won with Wilder in? Ehhhhh, I don’t know, but it was still a big deal) and unfairly punished a player for something out of his control. Chris Autman-Bell ducked his head and Wilder, while going to make a legal tackle, hit him in the helmet with his shoulder. At least for Wilder, he won’t have to miss any of the bowl game and gets one more chance to take the field for UW.

Devastated, pissed, confused.

All the above Wish I could’ve given my boys more of me. If there’s a petition to change this rule I’ll be the first to sign it. https://t.co/DHOULJcvPB — Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) November 28, 2021

Tyler Wahl’s post offense has been a revelation early in the season. If he is going to be a consistent threat on post-ups like this...that vastly improves Wisconsin’s offense.

Tyler Wahl ranks in the 98% percentile in the nation on points per post up possession. One of the biggest improvements on the #Badgers roster is his offense.



Swing offense here: UCLA cut off strong side elbow, Crowl replaces up, Gilmore + Wahl intelligently replace each other pic.twitter.com/42fgGNjy3c — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 28, 2021

The defense, in general, for the men’s basketball team has been clicking so far this year and it has been extremely enjoyable to watch. Getting good quality shots on offense has been a nice surprise too. I am pleasantly surprised at how well this young team is playing already.

Per @Shot_Quality, Wisconsin leads the nation in adj SQ. They’re also #1 in the nation in adj defensive SQ. UW has an elite defense. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/RRZQ3fkR6Q — Badger Notes (@Badger_Notes) November 26, 2021

I am as shocked as the next person, but the Badgers went out west for a mini-tournament and won their first game! After beating Boise State they did lose to Colorado, but splitting their games in the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic is a definite win for Marisa Moseley’s squad. Julie Pospisilova was named to the all-tournament team.

Starting the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic with a big win over Boise State!#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/FSHM9COiKG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 28, 2021

Since their OT win over Minnesota on Nov. 5, the men’s hockey team is 0-6-1 after scoring one (1) goal in their weekend series against Clarkson. Yikes.

The lack of scoring by the #Badgers is hard to fathom, even considering they lost 60% of their goal scoring in the offseason.



Times UW has been held to 0 or 1 goal through the first 16 games (since 1963):

10 -- 2021-22

7 -- 2006-07, 2014-15

6 -- 1998-99, 2002-03

5 -- 2012-13 — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 28, 2021

You can read Navy Badger’s recap of the Garden State Grapple, which Wisconsin swept, right here, but some of the youngsters on the team also had a good weekend at a tournament in Ames, Iowa.