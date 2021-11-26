B5Q Blogopean Union: we do not envy whoever had to cook Thanksgiving dinner for the football team

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

I don’t remember if we discussed this or not the other day, but Johnny Davis won MVP of the Maui Invitational. He also made the all-tournament team, along with Tyler Wahl. Well deserved, as they were the two best players on the team that won the dang tournament.

Fell asleep before I got the email as I have an early flight but here’s the Maui Invitational All-Tournament team:



Fabian White Jr., Houston

Dan Fotu, St. Marys

Logan Johnson, St. Mary’s

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) November 25, 2021

Also, the score may have been close against Houston in the semifinals, but the Badgers were the better team in that game and the shot quality proves it.

This Wisco team looks truly special... Getting better shots than a really good Houston team pic.twitter.com/4FlhVPxKSg — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 24, 2021

Senior Night is going to be emotional on Saturday!

Friday is going to be fun...don't get us wrong, but Saturday...we dedicate the night to these guys.



Wow...this class. There are no words.



Let's make this season as long as we can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3T5TrB5pYL — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 24, 2021

This team might not win a game in the Big Ten this year. We must, yet again, stress patience.

Wisconsin has a good chance to improve on these rankings this weekend in New Jersey. The Badgers will grapple with Hofstra and UNC on Saturday, with the matches being aired on BTN+.

InterMat rankings are out and we’re moving



Badgers moved up to No.15 in tournament and No.17 in duals



Individual rankings:

#️⃣5️⃣ Hillger - 285

#️⃣6️⃣ Barnett - 125

#️⃣8️⃣ McNally - 174

#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Weiler - 184

#️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ Amos - 197

#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Gomez - 149

#️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Hamiti - 165 pic.twitter.com/AV6l7XwwXo — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 24, 2021

I do not envy the cooks that had to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the Wisconsin football team.