 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: we do not envy whoever had to cook Thanksgiving dinner for the football team

New, 13 comments

Plus: Tyler Wahl had a great Maui Invitational too; the wrestling team heads east with a new ranking; and the women’s hoops team loses again.

By Drew Hamm
Wisconsin v St. Mary’s Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • I don’t remember if we discussed this or not the other day, but Johnny Davis won MVP of the Maui Invitational. He also made the all-tournament team, along with Tyler Wahl. Well deserved, as they were the two best players on the team that won the dang tournament.
  • Also, the score may have been close against Houston in the semifinals, but the Badgers were the better team in that game and the shot quality proves it.
  • Senior Night is going to be emotional on Saturday!
  • This team might not win a game in the Big Ten this year. We must, yet again, stress patience.
  • Wisconsin has a good chance to improve on these rankings this weekend in New Jersey. The Badgers will grapple with Hofstra and UNC on Saturday, with the matches being aired on BTN+.
  • I do not envy the cooks that had to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the Wisconsin football team.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...