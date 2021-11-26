Happy Cyber Monday from our friends at Homefield Apparel

Lots of brands offer Black Friday deals, but are any of them...good?

The Good Brand, Homefield Apparel, will be running their Black Friday deal starting November 26, technically it started eight hours ago, and running through November 29 (Cyber Monday). Everything on the site will be 20% off, no special code needed or anything! They have just over a dozen Wisconsin Badgers products on their site, but there are also many other excellent schools and mascots to consider.

For instance, I am the proud owner of a Northern Kentucky t-shirt, a Slippery Rock t-shirt and a UCSB surfing anteater sticker (among other things).

Announcing the SUPER CYBER SHOWDOWN THROWDOWN.



During our Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, we'll be keeping track of numbers for each school, crowning a winner at the end. BNS Style.



The winning school will get limited edition joggers on our site to start 2022. pic.twitter.com/nm9J3QrKXe — Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) November 25, 2021

The gang over at Homefield wants you to know that items are subject to sell out and they recommend ordering as early as possible so their warehouse and shipping carriers have plenty of time to get shirts out for the holiday season. A couple of the Wisconsin sweatshirts are still sold out from when all the Badgers stuff went on sale over the summer. However, they grey crewneck (modeled below by a handsome, faceless blogger) is back in stock and extremely warm.

The children wanted donuts this morning and it was 19 degrees out so I went Homefield Mode to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/PAa6Oj6puT — Going Woodley Mode (@drewhamm5) November 25, 2021

The folks at Homefield Apparel are our friends and we are happy to support them. Their shirts are comfy and stylish and are perfect gifts for the sports, or vintage logo, fan in your life. They also offer gift cards if you can’t decide what to buy this weekend but still want to save some money.

As a disclaimer though, this is probably a sponsored post although I haven’t discussed that fully with Whitney yet because I am very good at business.