B5Q Blogopean Union: Happy Thanksgiving!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- Happy Thanksgiving, to those of you who celebrate! We here at B5Q hope you enjoy a day of food, football, friends and family or a fun day by yourself if that’s how you’re feeling. Just know that we are thankful for all of you who read and interact with us every day. Hooting and hollering about sports, or whatever else we happen to be talking about that day, is fun and it’s great to be able to do that with y’all is the easiest/best job out there.
- We will have a couple of posts up throughout the day as we close in on the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe and then we’ll be back to business as usual on Friday as there is a massive volleyball match that night.
- Here, in no particular order, are some Wisconsin things we are thankful for:
- Johnny Davis
- Braelon Allen
- The @BadgerVB Twitter account
- The Old Fashioned
- Marisa Moseley
- Not having to watch Jay Bilas doing “skits” coming out of commercial breaks of the Maui Invitational anymore
- Cole Caufield
- Bucky Badger being the best mascot in college sports
- The Grit Factory hat
- Spotted Cow...yes, I am thankful for it because it brings a lot of positive recognition to the great state of Wisconsin
- Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes and Gio Civita returning for one more season
- Julia Orzol trying to teach her teammates Polish
- The women’s hockey team for being undefeated still
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Cheese curds
- Leo Chenal chasing after quarterbacks
- Chucky Hepburn’s defense
- Braxton Amos
- Wisconsin men’s cross country Big Ten dominance
- Jordyn Bloomer being an actual brick wall
- And so, so many more things...what are you thankful for?
