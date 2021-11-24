Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 308: Minnesota preview with the Daily Gopher + Wisconsin hoops wins a big one

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s show, we’ve got a loaded episode to send you into the holiday weekend. To start, we talk about Wisconsin basketball’s impressive upset win over the Houston Cougars at the Maui Invitational. In our conversation, we talk about what we took from the victory and our impressions of what has been a solid start for this Wisconsin hoops squad.

In the second half of the show, we dive into all things Wisconsin/Minnesota to get you ready for the Battle for the Axe. In our conversation, we talk about how we think the offense will attack a strong Gopher defense and how the Wisconsin defense will respond after last week's performance. Later on, we get into our key players and eventually give our score predictions for this huge Big Ten contest. To round out the show we are joined by Andy York of The Daily Gopher to get an insider’s look at the strengths and weaknesses of Minnesota this season.