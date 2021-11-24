B5Q Blogopean Union: Jonathan Taylor is literally playing off the charts

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- What happened in Waukesha earlier this week is horrific and I don’t know what else to say other than hug your loved ones and pray for the families who lost someone. If you are able, former Badger, and Waukesha native, Kevin Zeitler and his wife Sara are asking for help to cover funeral and medical costs.
https://t.co/lKDAGmUzLG pic.twitter.com/rCzroEvZBR— Kevin Zeitler (@kzeit70) November 24, 2021
- J.J. Watt, a native of nearby Pewaukee, is covering all of the funeral costs for the victims. A pair of kind and big-hearted gestures from former Badgers who haven’t forgotten where they came from.
J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart.— Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021
- It is very important that you look at this graph to see how good Jonathan Taylor has been recently.
Dorktown: Jonathan Taylor! pic.twitter.com/MXZsERREqC— Secret Base (@secretbase) November 23, 2021
- This stat is also important.
Jonathan Taylor has more runs of 30+ yards than the entire NFL pic.twitter.com/Z58mfOektA— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 23, 2021
- A good running back knows he should keep his offensive line happy by gassing them up whenever he can.
November 23, 2021
- “Moseley, the youngest Black woman head coach in the Big Ten, was hired by Wisconsin in the offseason. Moseley spent 14 seasons as an assistant at Denver, Minnesota and UConn before landing a head coaching job at her alma mater, Boston University. At BU, Moseley inherited a program that had gone 31-88 in the four seasons before her arrival. In her third season, the Terriers finished the regular season at the top of the Patriot League’s North Division but fell to Lehigh in the tournament championship and didn’t receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Moseley enters a deep and challenging Big Ten with the goal to resuscitate the program much like she did BU, as Wisconsin hasn’t had a winning program in a decade.”
Shout out to @marisamoseley on being recognized by @TheAthletic as a 40 Under 40 Rising Star in women’s basketball!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 24, 2021
Proud to have you leading the way!
: https://t.co/ZntVOqo5EJ pic.twitter.com/XFRWG73CZF
- It’s cool that Wisconsin is on the forefront of player safety like this.
The NFL is partnering with four research universities -- Alabama, North Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin -- to let football players opt into a program that collects data regarding on-field head impacts from a sensor built into a custom-fit mouthguard. https://t.co/EX5BFz22AJ— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021
- As we prepare to watch the Badgers attempt to win the Big Ten title again, here are the highlights from last week.
Hungry for more. pic.twitter.com/pybkPdBdrM— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 23, 2021
- The men’s hockey team is back home and celebrating the legacy of Badger Bob Johnson, a true Wisconsin and hockey legend.
“One of the great strengths of this community and this university… is that we are willing to get together and help each other.”#WisconsinHockeyAllAccess#ItsAGreatDayToFaceoffAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/O2EYi3Idza— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 23, 2021
- The Daily Gopher takes a look at the Badgers ahead of Saturday.
- Speaking of the Gophers, an old friend of theirs might be the new head coach at New Mexico State. And the Aggies play at Minnesota AND Wisconsin in 2022.
- James Franklin signed a massive extension to remain the head football coach at Penn State and sealing the deal that the Nittany Lions will lose this weekend. See: Fleck, P.J. and Tucker, Mel from earlier this year.
- I’m sure Wisconsin fans are happy to hear that Nebraska TE Austin Allen is heading to the NFL.
- Purdue (and Wisconsin???) may be the only good men’s basketball team(s) in the Big Ten this year, and the Boilermakers’ frontcourt is a big reason why.
- Northwestern’s field hockey national championship brought things full circle for the ‘Cats.
- Ohio State and Michigan have a big game on Saturday. What are the fans doing to prepare?
- Rutgers men’s hoops has lost their way.
- Maryland men’s hoops has started the season shooting historically poorly.
Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday
Georgia 62 - Northwestern 78
Jackson State 35 - Indiana 70
No. 14 Illinois 72 - Kansas State 64
Tennessee State 73 - Nebraska 79
Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday
Michigan State 63 - St. Francis Brooklyn 66
Bellarmine 58 - No. 21 Ohio State 110
