B5Q Blogopean Union: Jonathan Taylor is literally playing off the charts

What happened in Waukesha earlier this week is horrific and I don’t know what else to say other than hug your loved ones and pray for the families who lost someone. If you are able, former Badger, and Waukesha native, Kevin Zeitler and his wife Sara are asking for help to cover funeral and medical costs.

J.J. Watt, a native of nearby Pewaukee, is covering all of the funeral costs for the victims. A pair of kind and big-hearted gestures from former Badgers who haven’t forgotten where they came from.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

It is very important that you look at this graph to see how good Jonathan Taylor has been recently.

This stat is also important.

Jonathan Taylor has more runs of 30+ yards than the entire NFL pic.twitter.com/Z58mfOektA — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 23, 2021

A good running back knows he should keep his offensive line happy by gassing them up whenever he can.

“Moseley, the youngest Black woman head coach in the Big Ten, was hired by Wisconsin in the offseason. Moseley spent 14 seasons as an assistant at Denver, Minnesota and UConn before landing a head coaching job at her alma mater, Boston University. At BU, Moseley inherited a program that had gone 31-88 in the four seasons before her arrival. In her third season, the Terriers finished the regular season at the top of the Patriot League’s North Division but fell to Lehigh in the tournament championship and didn’t receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Moseley enters a deep and challenging Big Ten with the goal to resuscitate the program much like she did BU, as Wisconsin hasn’t had a winning program in a decade.”

Shout out to @marisamoseley on being recognized by @TheAthletic as a 40 Under 40 Rising Star in women's basketball!



Proud to have you leading the way!



: https://t.co/ZntVOqo5EJ

It’s cool that Wisconsin is on the forefront of player safety like this.

The NFL is partnering with four research universities -- Alabama, North Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin -- to let football players opt into a program that collects data regarding on-field head impacts from a sensor built into a custom-fit mouthguard. https://t.co/EX5BFz22AJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2021

As we prepare to watch the Badgers attempt to win the Big Ten title again, here are the highlights from last week.

The men’s hockey team is back home and celebrating the legacy of Badger Bob Johnson, a true Wisconsin and hockey legend.

“One of the great strengths of this community and this university… is that we are willing to get together and help each other.”#WisconsinHockeyAllAccess#ItsAGreatDayToFaceoffAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/O2EYi3Idza — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 23, 2021

Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Georgia 62 - Northwestern 78

Jackson State 35 - Indiana 70

No. 14 Illinois 72 - Kansas State 64

Tennessee State 73 - Nebraska 79

Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Michigan State 63 - St. Francis Brooklyn 66

Bellarmine 58 - No. 21 Ohio State 110