How to watch Wisconsin football at Minnesota

“All that matters is The Axe. That’s it.”

Graham Mertz is not from Wisconsin, but he gets it. He knows how important Paul Bunyan’s Axe is to this team, to this state. Even during a down season, like last year for example, beating Minnesota and keeping the Axe in Madison washed away a lot bad vibes.

Graham Mertz asked about playing for the Big Ten Championship if they can beat Minnesota.



Mertz and the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) travel north and west this week to take on their archrivals, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big Ten), with the Big Ten West division title on the line.

If the Badgers win...they head to Indianapolis the next weekend to play for the Big Ten Conference title. If the Gophers win...well, things get more complicated then and let’s just say UW doesn’t want to leave their fate up to whether or not Nebraska can win a football game this year.

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX, 3:00 p.m. CT, Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

Streaming: FOX Sports App; FOX streaming

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App), Satellite: Sirius 111/XM 196, Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Patrick Herb; in the Twin Cities the game is on KFAN or Sirius 98/XM 203 if you have satellite

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Weather: Minneapolis, Minn. (cloudy, but above freezing!)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -7

Fun facts (according to the media guides)