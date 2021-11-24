 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Badgers in the NFL: Week 11

Jonathan Taylor enters the MVP race, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lose again, and T.J. Edwards earns a contract extension.

By Kevin O'Connell
NFL: NOV 21 Saints at Eagles Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson had a quiet game in the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals, completing 14-of-26 passes for 207 yards and no touchdowns. With the Seahawks sitting at 3-7 through 11 weeks, it seems likely that Wilson will miss the playoffs this season for just the second time in his career.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor went completely crazy on Sunday, rushing for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while adding 19 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. The second-year back has been on a tear all season and now leads the league in rushing yards (1,122) and touchdowns (13). Taylor has led the Colts to three straight wins and is now a legitimate MVP candidate as we head into final six weeks of the season.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 11. Gordon went to a Bucks game.
  • Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): The five-year veteran was on the field for 67% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the Cowboys’ loss to the Chiefs.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale played 65% of special teams snaps and recorded no tackles in Week 11.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 21 total snaps (two offensive, 19 special teams) in the Steelers’ Sunday night loss to the Chargers.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive in Week 11 due to a knee injury. The five year-veteran has not yet practiced this week and is trending toward missing the Saints’ Thanksgiving day game against the Bills.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The Rams had a bye in Week 11.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win over the Bears on Sunday.
  • David Edwards, OG (Rams): The Rams had a bye in Week 11.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 67 offensive snaps for the Cowboys on Sunday.
  • Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson played nine total snaps (two offensive, seven special teams) and had one punt return for ten yards in the Panthers’ loss to Washington.
  • T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt was inactive on Sunday due to knee injury suffered in last week’s game. As of Wednesday, the former All-Pro looks to have a good chance to return to action this upcoming weekend.
  • Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran was on the field for 83% of defensive snaps and notched four total tackles in Week 11.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 72% of defensive snaps and finished with one solo tackle and one quarterback hit in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards saw action on 92% of defensive snaps and tallied ten total tackles, an interception, two passes defended and a fumble recovery on Sunday. Since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6, the third-year pro has had 53 total tackles and earned himself a one-year contract extension on Monday.
  • Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): Connelly played 61% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in the Vikings’ win over the Packers.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third-round pick saw no playing time on defense, but did play 89% of special teams snaps on Sunday.

Rookies

  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk was forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to a groin injury, but is expected to return in Week 12.
  • Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): In his first week as a member of the Jets, Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for their game against the Dolphins.

