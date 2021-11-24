Badgers in the NFL: Week 11

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson had a quiet game in the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals, completing 14-of-26 passes for 207 yards and no touchdowns. With the Seahawks sitting at 3-7 through 11 weeks, it seems likely that Wilson will miss the playoffs this season for just the second time in his career.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor went completely crazy on Sunday, rushing for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while adding 19 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. The second-year back has been on a tear all season and now leads the league in rushing yards (1,122) and touchdowns (13). Taylor has led the Colts to three straight wins and is now a legitimate MVP candidate as we head into final six weeks of the season.
The #Colts are loving Jonathan Taylor's hot-streak.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2021
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 touchdowns #NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/TrcK8jSd4D
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The Broncos had a bye in Week 11. Gordon went to a Bucks game.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): The five-year veteran was on the field for 67% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the Cowboys’ loss to the Chiefs.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale played 65% of special teams snaps and recorded no tackles in Week 11.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 21 total snaps (two offensive, 19 special teams) in the Steelers’ Sunday night loss to the Chargers.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was inactive in Week 11 due to a knee injury. The five year-veteran has not yet practiced this week and is trending toward missing the Saints’ Thanksgiving day game against the Bills.
Based off today's injury report, it seems like the Saints' O could be without RB Alvin Kamara, RB Mark Ingram & All Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is also a question mark.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021
This on top of already being without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Adam Trautman.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The Rams had a bye in Week 11.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win over the Bears on Sunday.
Pass-Blocking Efficiency, OG, 2021, PFF:— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 22, 2021
1. Kevin Zeitler, 98.8
2. Joel Bitonio, 98.8
3. Joe Thuney, 98.7
4. Connor Williams, 98.5
5. Laken Tomlinson, 98.4
Tomlinson's been one of the best guards in the NFL this season. He's posted 4 games where he's allowed zero pressures.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): The Rams had a bye in Week 11.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 67 offensive snaps for the Cowboys on Sunday.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson played nine total snaps (two offensive, seven special teams) and had one punt return for ten yards in the Panthers’ loss to Washington.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt was inactive on Sunday due to knee injury suffered in last week’s game. As of Wednesday, the former All-Pro looks to have a good chance to return to action this upcoming weekend.
Mike Tomlin expects T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden and Isaiahh Loudermilk to return to practice this week. #Steelers— Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) November 23, 2021
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran was on the field for 83% of defensive snaps and notched four total tackles in Week 11.
Best play of the night by Steelers defensive front. Chris Wormley anchors at the POA, Heyward gets push, and Joe Schobert gets makes the stop in the backfield on 4th and inches. pic.twitter.com/AdQPFp02o8— Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) November 22, 2021
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 72% of defensive snaps and finished with one solo tackle and one quarterback hit in the Dolphins’ win over the Jets.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards saw action on 92% of defensive snaps and tallied ten total tackles, an interception, two passes defended and a fumble recovery on Sunday. Since becoming a full-time starter in Week 6, the third-year pro has had 53 total tackles and earned himself a one-year contract extension on Monday.
Philly coach Nick Sirianni with praise of former #Badgers LB TJ Edwards and that guys from Wisconsin “are tough and they’re nasty and they can physical ball.” pic.twitter.com/xiGkZGn9hx— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 22, 2021
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): Connelly played 61% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in the Vikings’ win over the Packers.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third-round pick saw no playing time on defense, but did play 89% of special teams snaps on Sunday.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk was forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to a groin injury, but is expected to return in Week 12.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): In his first week as a member of the Jets, Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for their game against the Dolphins.
