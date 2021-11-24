Wisconsin football recruiting: a recap of visitors from the Nebraska game

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Visitors from Nebraska game

2023 3.5-star K/P Owen Halverson (Middleton) made the short journey to Camp Randall for the game against Nebraska.

2023 WR Trech Kekahuna (Honolulu) from St. Louis High School made the incredibly lengthy journey from Hawaii to Madison for the game. You may remember St. Louis High School as the same place that produced current Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig. Fun recap of his visit here ($) via BadgerBlitz. Kekahuna only has one offer currently, from Hawaii, but is pals with Herbig and will probably give the Badgers a long look.

Had a great unofficial visit at the University of Wisconsin ⚪️

thank you @CoachAprilUW @nickherbig_ ,for giving me this opportunity pic.twitter.com/fnE3X4vVZ0 — trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) November 21, 2021

2024 ATH Jacs Brooks (Franklin) stopped by Madison for the game. He was a target for QB commit Myles Burkett this season for the state champion Franklin High team.

2023 QB Nick Brown out of The Taft School in Connecticut flew out to Madison and visited with his former teammate, WR Skyler Bell.

2022 3-star WR commit Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Ky.) came to town and caught the game. He sounds excited by how the team is playing.

Great visit at Wisconsin! 7 wins in a row … @BraelonAllen on fire Great atmosphere…#OnWisconsin‼️ Thanks @CoachWhitted @efjohnson1972 — Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) November 21, 2021

2023 4-star LS Brett Le Blanc (Elkhorn) came in for the game. Looks like Taylor Melhaff was using the last home game of the season to get some local specialists in to see what Wisconsin is all about.