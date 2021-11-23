College Football Playoff rankings: UW continues to rise, now at No. 14 in CFP

On Tuesday night, the fourth College Football Playoff rankings were released and, per tradition, there is a lot to shout about, although not as much as usual. Before we get into that, here are the top four teams in the rankings:

1) Georgia Bulldogs

2) Ohio State Buckeyes

3) Alabama Crimson Tide

4) Cincinnati Bearcats

The rest of the top-10 is as follows: Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Our Wisconsin Badgers (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten), ever so quietly, are now No. 14 in the nation. They have won seven straight games and have a rivalry matchup against Minnesota on Saturday to decide the Big Ten West division. It, quite frankly, doesn’t get any better than this. Well, unless they were undefeated and playing for a Playoff spot but shut up, that obviously isn’t happening this year!

The Bearcats are now included in the top-four for the first time this season which is awesome, because they certainly deserve the chance to play against the best this year. This blog’s Official Second Favorite Team, the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners, are still in the rankings at No. 22 (quiet, haters) and need some more dang respect! Also, Clemson sneaked back into the rankings after beating Wake Forest. Congrats, Dabo! One spot behind UTSA and there’s no shame in that.