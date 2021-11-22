Wisconsin football recruiting: 2022 3-star LB Aidan Vaughan commits to the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers secured a big recruiting win last week when they flipped Arizona edge defender Tristan Monday in the 2022 class. A week later, Paul Chryst and the gang were back at it, this time landing 2022 linebacker Aidan Vaughan of Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan.

All glory to god



100% committed ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb — Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021

Vaughan was previously committed to Air Force but opted to reopen his recruitment following Power 5 offers from Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Syracuse and West Virginia, all of which came since mid-October.

Rated as a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports, Vaughan is a fast and athletic linebacker prospect that has solid size at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. On film, he appears to be a very aggressive and instinctive linebacker that can get downhill in a hurry.

As a senior, he also returned kickoffs while playing multiple different positions on offense, and he has the versatility to play either inside or outside linebacker at the next level. The Badgers have had success with versatile athletes that play linebacker in the past (hello T.J. Edwards and Zack Baun), so it will be interesting to see what he can do when he steps foot on campus.

Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class is now up to 13 commits, and there are plenty of top targets still available for the Badgers, especially within the state. Vaughan’s recruiting stock has been on the rise for some time now, and the Badgers were able to close out his recruitment a week after he took an official visit for the Northwestern game. Now it will be interesting to see if Vaughan can help Wisconsin land his high school teammate Koen Estringer who recently took an official visit to Madison over this past weekend.