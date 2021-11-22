Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Minnesota game

Heading into the final game of the regular season against Minnesota, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are about as healthy as they can be after 11 football games. There are only four players listed as questionable on Monday’s status report: RB Jackson Acker, DE Rodas Johnson, OLB Spencer Lytle and ILB Jordan Turner.

While those four players have all appeared in games this season, only Johnson and Lytle are on the two-deep and they both play positions where there is a large amount of rotating so missing one player isn’t the end of the world.

TE Hayden Rucci remains “out” but not “out for the season, same with WR A.J. Abbott, and the tight end depth is still concerning since there are three other tight ends out for the season already. You may have noticed that Swiss army knife backup offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini filled in as a blocking tight end against Nebraska and acquitted himself quite nicely.

The only changes to the depth chart are at the returner positions. CB Dean Engram is back listed as the top punt returner and, after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown on his first play of the season, WR Stephan Bracey is installed as the No. 1 kick returner against the Gophers.

We will keep you posted on any changes later in the week when Paul Chryst talks to the media again on Thursday.