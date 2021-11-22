Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 307: Nebraska football takeaways + Maui Invitational opener recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot to discuss to start your Thanksgiving week. First, we recap the Badgers opening round comeback win over Texas A&M in the Maui Invitational. After that, we discuss what we hope to see from the Badgers in their second contest from Vegas.

Later on, we dive into a recap of all things Wisconsin/Nebraska. In our conversation, we once again rave about the strong performance of running back Braelon Allen to get things started. After that, we talk about the Wisconsin defensive struggle against the Huskers, the Wisconsin passing performance once again performing well, the special teams' impact, and more. To finish things, off we talk a little football recruiting with some breaking news during the show as linebacker Aidan Vaughn announced his commitment to the Badgers. Enjoy!

Programming note: Our second episode of the week will be out on Wednesday morning so you can enjoy listening anytime over your holiday break.