Wisconsin football: U mad bro? UW moves up again!

Another week, another better looking ranking for your Wisconsin Badgers. While the Georgia Bulldogs hoard all of the first place votes again, the plucky, upstart Badgers are hoarding all of the eighteenth place votes. Smart if you ask me. Right in the meaty part of the curve, not showing off but not falling behind either.

The Big Ten and SEC each have five teams in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll as their ongoing battle for Power 5 conference supremacy rages on. There really wasn’t a whole lot of movement from outside the polls this week, only one team changed combined in both polls, but there was some definite reshuffling within the polls.

The B1G

Ohio State —> No. 3 Coaches Poll, No. 2 AP Poll

Michigan —> No. 6 Coaches Poll, No. 6 AP Poll

Michigan State —> No. 13 Coaches Poll, No. 12 AP Poll

Iowa —> No. 12 Coaches Poll, No. 17 AP Poll

Wisconsin —> No. 18 Coaches Poll, No. 18 AP Poll

Penn State —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Purdue —> receiving votes Coaches Poll, receiving votes AP Poll

Nationwide musings

Man, every year we go through this don’t we? We somehow convince ourselves that this is the year that the Ohio State Death Machine is going to run out of gas and, after they lost to Oregon at home early this year, it looked like it was going to happen! Welp, we were freaking wrong. The Buckeyes tore Michigan State limb from limb on Saturday, cementing their spot in the top-four of whatever poll you want to look at. I hate it so very much.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson put up video game numbers in the first half



Olave: 7 catches for 140 yards, 2 TDs

Wilson: 7 catches for 126 yards, 2 TDs



Ohio State up 49-0 on Michigan State pic.twitter.com/MYURdT79Pt — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 20, 2021

Would you look at Notre Dame! They are sitting right there at No. 5 in both polls and, as strange as this may sound...they’ve done it quietly. Who (besides J.J.) has been talking about the Irish this year? Nobody, that’s who! And now they are one spot outside the top-four and a potential Playoff berth? Crazy world we live in.

I am furious at the coaches for dropping my beloved UTSA Roadrunners two (!!) spots this week despite the fact that THEY REMAIN UNDEFEATED! Whatever, you’ll all look stupid when they finish the season undefeated!

Did any of you stay up to watch Utah absolutely flatten Oregon on Saturday night? The Utes have a ferocious defense and a methodical running game that wears on you and, you know what, they just might be the best team in the Pac-12 this year.

The Utah Camera Shake ™️



Brittain Covey epic return makes it 28-0 over #3 Oregon pic.twitter.com/RlnZICWkHv — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 21, 2021

Annoying that Arkansas remained in the AP Poll so that Bama (who is highkey trash this year) can claim another top-25 win this week. Hell, Nebraska is probably better than the Hogs this year.

Newcomers

AP Top-25: none

Coaches Poll: No. 25 Kentucky

Drop outs

AP Top-25: none

Coaches Poll: No. 22 Arkansas