Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Week 12

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are on a roll. They have won seven games in a row and are charging towards another Big Ten West division title, with only arch rival Minnesota standing in their way of another trip to Indianapolis. As far as where they’ll be headed after that?

Well, the bowl situation in the Big Ten has stayed relatively static for the Badgers over the past couple of weeks. Just about everyone, outside of ESPN’s Mark Schlabach’s wild Las Vegas Bowl projection, sees Wisconsin heading south to Florida for a game against a middle-class SEC opponent.

Whether that game is in Tampa or Orlando and against Kentucky or Texas A&M remains to be seen, but a Jan. 1 bowl game sounds pretty nice after the 1-3 start to this season, don’t you think?