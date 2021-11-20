QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin outlasts Nebraska in a back-and-forth matchup

MADISON — The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) outlasted the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) 35-28 on Saturday afternoon, behind a defensive stop in the closing moments of the game.

Following the go-ahead score by Wisconsin, the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, setting up Adrian Martinez and Nebraska with good field position at its own 35-yard-line, as they looked to tie the game.

Martinez recorded the best passing performance of the season by an opposing quarterback against UW. He finished the game 23-of-35, for 351 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two crucial interceptions.

Martinez and Nebraska worked their way downfield in a hurry on the last drive of the game and eventually got down to the Wisconsin 11-yard-line. The Cornhuskers were then penalized for holding on first down and Martinez threw four-consecutive incomplete passes, securing the victory for the Badgers.

Nebraska tallied 452 total yards in the game, which was by far the highest total for an opposing team this season, eclipsing Michigan’s 365 total yards from earlier in the season.

Wisconsin, who has now won seven straight games, could not have continued their streak without freshman RB Braelon Allen. On a night where their defense struggled to impose their will on the opposition — something it had done with ease over the first six games of its win streak — Allen stepped up in a big way.

Allen rushed 22 times for 228 yards, breaking the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing performances by a freshman, previously held by Anthony Davis (2001). Allen’s seventh straight 100-yard performance also established a new career high, and his first 200-yard performance of his career.

Braelon Allen. 22 carries, 228 yards, 3 TD, 17 years old. pic.twitter.com/q6qBEANH60 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 20, 2021

Allen scored three times in the game, including a 71-yard touchdown to get Wisconsin on the board in the first quarter and a 53-yard touchdown, which proved to be the deciding score of the game.