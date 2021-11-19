 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: it’s a great day for soccer!

Plus: breakfast brats; Julie Pospisilova returns to Madison; and Jonathan Davis is ready to roll.

By Drew Hamm
Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

  • Are breakfast brats having a moment?
  • HUGE matchup in the NCAA Tournament second round for the women’s soccer team. J.J.’s preview will be posted shortly and we’ll be following along as closely as possible on Twitter while working/putting our (read: my) monster children down for a nap.
  • Getting Julie Pospisilova back from international duty will definitely help out the Badgers on the offensive end of the court.
  • The men’s hoops team will be in Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational (don’t ask, but you already know it’s because of COVID) starting on Monday and it sounds like all systems are go for Jonathan Davis to return. Davis missed the loss against Providence, as did Jahcobi Neath, but it sounded like Davis was being held out more for precautionary measures than the severity of the injury.
  • Remember when people were questioning Jonathan Taylor?
  • I don’t even really like the Grateful Dead, but these shirts bang. The Badgers take on the Spartans at 8 p.m. CT Friday night (tonight!) on BTN+.
  • Nice to see Cole Caufield back in the bigs.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Thursday night

No. 19 Ohio State 65 - Xavier 71
St. Francis Brooklyn 57 - Penn State 74
Alabama State 82 - Iowa 108
Rutgers 70 - DePaul 73
Fairleigh Dickinson 46 - Northwestern 82

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Thursday night

UNC-Wilmington 66 - No. 3 Maryland 108
SIU-Edwardsville 71 - Illinois 62

