B5Q Blogopean Union: it’s a great day for soccer!

Are breakfast brats having a moment?

Brats at 9 am inside the Camp Randall press box are an absolute delight for 11 am kickoffs. I will hear no slander on this. https://t.co/P5xNrKxGhu — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) November 18, 2021

HUGE matchup in the NCAA Tournament second round for the women’s soccer team. J.J.’s preview will be posted shortly and we’ll be following along as closely as possible on Twitter while working/putting our (read: my) monster children down for a nap.

Hope to see some @DCBadgers tomorrow afternoon!



The #Badgers will take on UC Irvine at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) at George Mason Stadium!



Tickets are $10 per person and will be on sale at the gate tomorrow pic.twitter.com/J2BKkmYAXr — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 18, 2021

Getting Julie Pospisilova back from international duty will definitely help out the Badgers on the offensive end of the court.

So proud of @Julpospisilova for representing her country of the Czech Republic in the European Championships.



Over the two games, she averaged 18 minutes, 5.5 points and 2.5 assists.



pic.twitter.com/CxAceuLeB4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 18, 2021

The men’s hoops team will be in Las Vegas for the Maui Invitational (don’t ask, but you already know it’s because of COVID) starting on Monday and it sounds like all systems are go for Jonathan Davis to return. Davis missed the loss against Providence, as did Jahcobi Neath, but it sounded like Davis was being held out more for precautionary measures than the severity of the injury.

#Badgers Johnny Davis said he has X-Rays in his heel after UWGB game and initially feared it might be serious. X-Rays were negative and he was relieved. Jahcobi Neath still out, however. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 18, 2021

Remember when people were questioning Jonathan Taylor?

"I've never been around a back like him."



The @Colts know they have a star in @Jayt23. #HardKnocks In Season is streaming now on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/equo7ARVou — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 18, 2021

I don’t even really like the Grateful Dead, but these shirts bang. The Badgers take on the Spartans at 8 p.m. CT Friday night (tonight!) on BTN+.

Wear tie dye, get a shirt, and CHEER ON THE BADGERS!!! Come to the Field House at 8pm tomorrow night to watch @BadgerVB take on @MichStVB #funky pic.twitter.com/koRrEhEj96 — The MadHouse (@TheMadHouseUW) November 18, 2021

Nice to see Cole Caufield back in the bigs.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel de Cole Caufield du @RocketLaval. Alex Belzile a été cédé au club de la Ligue américaine.



The Canadiens have recalled Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket. Alex Belzile has been assigned to Laval.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RsTF6kS1kQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2021

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Thursday night

No. 19 Ohio State 65 - Xavier 71

St. Francis Brooklyn 57 - Penn State 74

Alabama State 82 - Iowa 108

Rutgers 70 - DePaul 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 46 - Northwestern 82

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Thursday night

UNC-Wilmington 66 - No. 3 Maryland 108

SIU-Edwardsville 71 - Illinois 62