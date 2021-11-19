Wisconsin football recruiting: UW commits and targets win statewide awards

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Wisconsin targets heading elsewhere

2022 4-star RB Jaydn Ott (Norco, Calif.) is taking a visit to Southern Cal this weekend. By all accounts, the Badgers are still in good shape with Ott, who has taken an official visit to Madison. He has also taken an official to Colorado, to go along with this USC visit, so those three teams are thought to be the front-runners for the former Oregon and Cal commit.

2022 4-star LB Jimmy Rolder (Chicago) picked the Michigan Wolverines as the place where he wants to play college ball. Wisconsin got involved late with Rolder, who is a fan of UW’s defense, but couldn’t quite close the deal with the talented defender.

Wisconsin state awards

2022 3-star QB Myles Burkett (Wisconsin commit) won the Dave Krieg Award, given out to the best senior quarterback in the state. In his senior season he is completing 71.4% of his passes (190-of-266) for 3,151 yards with 33 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also has four rushing scores this year.

Myles Burkett of Franklin selected to receive Dave Krieg Award as part of WSN Senior Football Awardshttps://t.co/oykf6E9YbT #wisfb pic.twitter.com/i1H8Mz1StN — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) November 17, 2021

Past winners of the award include Zack Baun, Garrett Groshek, Danny Vanden Boom and Jonathan Davis.

2022 4-star OL Joe Brunner (Wisconsin commit) was named Joe Thomas Offensive Lineman of the Year (UW targets Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth were also finalists) and 2022 4-star DE/OLB Isaac Hamm (Wisconsin target) was named Tim Krumrie Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nebraska visitors