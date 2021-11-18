Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 306: Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview with Corn Nation

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot to get to covering all things Nebraska/Wisconsin. To start, we hit on how we think the Wisconsin offense will attack what seems to be an improved Nebraska defense. After that, we break down what we expect to see from the Badger defense against the mobile Adrian Martinez. Later on, we dive into the key matchups and players to watch in this contest before giving our score prediction for an important Big Ten West contest.

In the latter part of the show, we are joined by Jon Johnston of Corn Nation to get a deeper dive into all things Nebraska. In our conversation, Jon gives a passionate rant in regards to his feelings about Scott Frost and much more. This is one you don’t want to miss! Enjoy!