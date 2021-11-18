 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: kind of a slow news day in the Badgersphere

Plus: some updates from around the Big Ten! And, uh, yeah...that’s it!

Drew Hamm
Abby Roque rules.
Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • The Badgers have landed in Virginia and are prepping for their second round match against UC-Irvine. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon and if you can’t make it to George Mason Stadium, the match will be streamed on ESPN+.
  • Abby Roque rules and this is a cool story.
  • And, uh, that’s pretty much it in terms of Badgers news. Not a whole lot going on this week!

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday night

George Mason 71 - No. 20 Maryland 66
Michiagn State 73 - Butler 52
St. John’s 74 - Indiana 76

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday night

Purdue 76 - Illinois State 64
Bowling Green 63 - No. 21 Ohio State 94
Southern 67 - No. 8 Iowa 87
American 56 - Minnesota 73
Loyola (Chicago) 47 - Northwestern 63
Creighton 62 - Nebraska 67

