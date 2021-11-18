B5Q Blogopean Union: kind of a slow news day in the Badgersphere

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- The Badgers have landed in Virginia and are prepping for their second round match against UC-Irvine. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon and if you can’t make it to George Mason Stadium, the match will be streamed on ESPN+.
First training in Virginia - ✅#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NfLwbUdu74— Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 17, 2021
- Abby Roque rules and this is a cool story.
So proud of @abby_roque!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin https://t.co/HK7UGxdyav— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 17, 2021
- And, uh, that’s pretty much it in terms of Badgers news. Not a whole lot going on this week!
- The Fighting Illini added a 4-star forward to their men’s basketball 2022 recruiting class.
- It seems like Mark Turgeon may be the coach on the hottest seat in the Big Ten this year. Anyways, the Terps lost to George Washington.
- Rutgers football has displayed toughness despite an up and down season.
- The Michigan men’s hoops team is still really good. They do, however, have some things to work on.
- Northwestern women’s hoops is Chicago’s Big Ten Team!
- Purdue loses a RB to the transfer portal.
- No. 10 Nebraska dominated No. 14 North Carolina in wrestling. The Big Ten is tough!
- Nebrasketball junior guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery on his foot and should miss around two months.
- The 2022 women’s basketball NCAA Tournament will expand to 68 teams.
Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday night
George Mason 71 - No. 20 Maryland 66
Michiagn State 73 - Butler 52
St. John’s 74 - Indiana 76
Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Wednesday night
Purdue 76 - Illinois State 64
Bowling Green 63 - No. 21 Ohio State 94
Southern 67 - No. 8 Iowa 87
American 56 - Minnesota 73
Loyola (Chicago) 47 - Northwestern 63
Creighton 62 - Nebraska 67
