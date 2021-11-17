B5Q Blogopean Union: should the men’s basketball team actually have won against Providence?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl a launching pad to future success? You’re hearing it more and more.

An update on our 2020 teams. pic.twitter.com/ecPcVL7g2S — A Big Bowl of (Duke's) Mayo (@DukesMayoBowl) November 17, 2021

Congratulations to noted grandson, Jake Ferguson, on accepting a bid to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this year.

You may have thought, while watching the men’s hoops team on Monday, “man, they sure seem to be missing a lot of open shots” and, sadly, you were correct! Sometimes...numbers make you upset.

Wisconsin lost to Providence by 5, but dominated the quality of shots, were expected to win by 15 and win 90% of the time... pic.twitter.com/k35Iu1IakB — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 16, 2021

I am not a huge fan of their music, but few bands have a better branding. It’s Grateful Dead Night at the volleyball match on Friday.

This Friday, join us as we go back 50 years ago in the Field House...specifically March 14th, 1971.



It's Grateful Dead Night.



✌️ Free T-Shirt Giveaway

❤️Wear your grooviest threads: tie-dye and bell-bottoms encouraged.

️ Audio from the ACTUAL CONCERT



Keep on truckin'. pic.twitter.com/UKZZsrrgFm — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 16, 2021

Wisconsin wrestling is moving up the polls. Trent Hillger is going to face some tough matches in the Big Ten and it’s exciting to think about where he might finish the season. Freshman Braxton Amos is also lurking down at No. 18 and will surprise some people come conference grappling.

The Badgers are moving



NWCA put the Badgers at No. 22 overall and InterMat put them at No.18 for duals



InterMat individual rankings:

#️⃣6️⃣ Trent Hillger

#️⃣8️⃣ Andrew McNally

#️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ Eric Barnett

#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Chris Weiler

#️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ Braxton Amos

#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Austin Gomez

#️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Dean Hamiti pic.twitter.com/bgiZBwso9R — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 17, 2021

The women’s hockey team has added an exhibition game for the beginning of January. In-state Eau Claire will come down to Madison for three periods of hockey and book donations!

Badgers, Blugolds and Books



Happy to announce we will host @UWECWhockey on Monday, Jan. 10 as fans can donate a book to see these two in-state teams play at LaBahn Arena!



- https://t.co/TgeSYr7jBU#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kXvYtScvI0 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 16, 2021

Cancer sucks. Hockey doesn’t.

We're celebrating Bob Johnson and others who fight to win the battle on Nov. 26, 30 years to the day he passed.



We're giving away 6,000 rally towels to 'Faceoff Against Cancer' #ItsAGreatDaytoFaceoffAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/Tz53LsUreN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 17, 2021

They’ve changed both the time and location of the women’s soccer team’s second round matchup, so re-plan accordingly! My grandmother lived in Fairfax, Va. for many years and I used to spend Thanksgiving there every year. Counting that as homefield advantage...Badgers by a dozen.

Schedule update



The #Badgers will now face @UCIwsoc on Friday in a second-round @NCAASoccer tournament game at 12:30 p.m. CT in Fairfax, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Lf6K1yfAcG — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 16, 2021

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

NJIT 61 - Rutgers 75

Creighton 77 - Nebraska 69

Wright State 52 - No. 6 Purdue 96

New Orleans 67 - Northwestern 83

North Carolina Central 69 - Iowa 86

Seton Hall 67 - No. 4 Michigan 65

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

Stony Brook 53 - Rutgers 44

Mass. Lowell 54 - No. 13 Michigan 73

Valpo 62 - Michigan State 73

Norfolk State 42 - No. 4 Indiana 72

Delaware State 51 - Penn State 120 (!!!)

Mount St. Mary’s 57 - No. 3 Maryland 98