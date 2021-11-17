B5Q Blogopean Union: should the men’s basketball team actually have won against Providence?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- Is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl a launching pad to future success? You’re hearing it more and more.
An update on our 2020 teams. pic.twitter.com/ecPcVL7g2S— A Big Bowl of (Duke's) Mayo (@DukesMayoBowl) November 17, 2021
- Congratulations to noted grandson, Jake Ferguson, on accepting a bid to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this year.
It’s official!!! Welcome TE Jake Ferguson (@jqfergy11) from @BadgerFootball to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!!— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 17, 2021
#OnWisconsin #Badgers #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/GbQ6YHh1Bz
- You may have thought, while watching the men’s hoops team on Monday, “man, they sure seem to be missing a lot of open shots” and, sadly, you were correct! Sometimes...numbers make you upset.
Wisconsin lost to Providence by 5, but dominated the quality of shots, were expected to win by 15 and win 90% of the time... pic.twitter.com/k35Iu1IakB— ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) November 16, 2021
- I am not a huge fan of their music, but few bands have a better branding. It’s Grateful Dead Night at the volleyball match on Friday.
This Friday, join us as we go back 50 years ago in the Field House...specifically March 14th, 1971.— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 16, 2021
It's Grateful Dead Night.
✌️ Free T-Shirt Giveaway
❤️Wear your grooviest threads: tie-dye and bell-bottoms encouraged.
️ Audio from the ACTUAL CONCERT
Keep on truckin'. pic.twitter.com/UKZZsrrgFm
- Wisconsin wrestling is moving up the polls. Trent Hillger is going to face some tough matches in the Big Ten and it’s exciting to think about where he might finish the season. Freshman Braxton Amos is also lurking down at No. 18 and will surprise some people come conference grappling.
The Badgers are moving— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) November 17, 2021
NWCA put the Badgers at No. 22 overall and InterMat put them at No.18 for duals
InterMat individual rankings:
#️⃣6️⃣ Trent Hillger
#️⃣8️⃣ Andrew McNally
#️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ Eric Barnett
#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Chris Weiler
#️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ Braxton Amos
#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Austin Gomez
#️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Dean Hamiti pic.twitter.com/bgiZBwso9R
- The women’s hockey team has added an exhibition game for the beginning of January. In-state Eau Claire will come down to Madison for three periods of hockey and book donations!
Badgers, Blugolds and Books— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 16, 2021
Happy to announce we will host @UWECWhockey on Monday, Jan. 10 as fans can donate a book to see these two in-state teams play at LaBahn Arena!
- https://t.co/TgeSYr7jBU#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kXvYtScvI0
- Cancer sucks. Hockey doesn’t.
We're celebrating Bob Johnson and others who fight to win the battle on Nov. 26, 30 years to the day he passed.— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 17, 2021
We're giving away 6,000 rally towels to 'Faceoff Against Cancer' #ItsAGreatDaytoFaceoffAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/Tz53LsUreN
- They’ve changed both the time and location of the women’s soccer team’s second round matchup, so re-plan accordingly! My grandmother lived in Fairfax, Va. for many years and I used to spend Thanksgiving there every year. Counting that as homefield advantage...Badgers by a dozen.
Schedule update— Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 16, 2021
The #Badgers will now face @UCIwsoc on Friday in a second-round @NCAASoccer tournament game at 12:30 p.m. CT in Fairfax, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Lf6K1yfAcG
- We noted this on Twitter on Tuesday, but we wish Illinois head coach Bret Bielema well as he will miss at least this weekend’s game after contracting COVID-19.
- Iowa’s Keegan Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds (and four blocks) in their win over NC Central. That’s wild.
- Nebraska men’s hoops battled back to make it close against Creighton, but couldn’t get over the hump. The Big East is now up 4-0 in the Gavitt Games.
- An outsider’s look at the Wisconsin men’s hoops team this season.
- Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard agreed to a contract extension before their game against Seton Hall and then...went out and lost to Seton Hall.
- 2022 4-star LB Jimmy Rolder picked Michigan over Wisconsin, Ohio State and a host of other Big Ten schools.
- The Maryland women’s hoops team has looked every bit a Final Four contender early in the season.
Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night
NJIT 61 - Rutgers 75
Creighton 77 - Nebraska 69
Wright State 52 - No. 6 Purdue 96
New Orleans 67 - Northwestern 83
North Carolina Central 69 - Iowa 86
Seton Hall 67 - No. 4 Michigan 65
Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night
Stony Brook 53 - Rutgers 44
Mass. Lowell 54 - No. 13 Michigan 73
Valpo 62 - Michigan State 73
Norfolk State 42 - No. 4 Indiana 72
Delaware State 51 - Penn State 120 (!!!)
Mount St. Mary’s 57 - No. 3 Maryland 98
