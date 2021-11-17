 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: should the men’s basketball team actually have won against Providence?

Plus: an updated time/location for the women’s soccer match; new wrestling rankings; and Jake Ferguson is heading to Mobile.

By Drew Hamm
Providence v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

  • Is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl a launching pad to future success? You’re hearing it more and more.
  • Congratulations to noted grandson, Jake Ferguson, on accepting a bid to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this year.
  • You may have thought, while watching the men’s hoops team on Monday, “man, they sure seem to be missing a lot of open shots” and, sadly, you were correct! Sometimes...numbers make you upset.
  • I am not a huge fan of their music, but few bands have a better branding. It’s Grateful Dead Night at the volleyball match on Friday.
  • Wisconsin wrestling is moving up the polls. Trent Hillger is going to face some tough matches in the Big Ten and it’s exciting to think about where he might finish the season. Freshman Braxton Amos is also lurking down at No. 18 and will surprise some people come conference grappling.
  • The women’s hockey team has added an exhibition game for the beginning of January. In-state Eau Claire will come down to Madison for three periods of hockey and book donations!
  • Cancer sucks. Hockey doesn’t.
  • They’ve changed both the time and location of the women’s soccer team’s second round matchup, so re-plan accordingly! My grandmother lived in Fairfax, Va. for many years and I used to spend Thanksgiving there every year. Counting that as homefield advantage...Badgers by a dozen.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

NJIT 61 - Rutgers 75
Creighton 77 - Nebraska 69
Wright State 52 - No. 6 Purdue 96
New Orleans 67 - Northwestern 83
North Carolina Central 69 - Iowa 86
Seton Hall 67 - No. 4 Michigan 65

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Tuesday night

Stony Brook 53 - Rutgers 44
Mass. Lowell 54 - No. 13 Michigan 73
Valpo 62 - Michigan State 73
Norfolk State 42 - No. 4 Indiana 72
Delaware State 51 - Penn State 120 (!!!)
Mount St. Mary’s 57 - No. 3 Maryland 98

