Badgers in the NFL: Week 10

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): In his first game back from a finger injury on his throwing hand, Wilson struggled mightily against the Packers defense in Green Bay. He completed only 20-of-40 passes for 161 yards and two picks while also being sacked three times and leading Seattle to zero points in the shutout loss.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Another week, another big game for Taylor. The second-year pro finished with 116 rushing yards on 21 carries and found the end zone for the seventh straight game. He also caught six passes for ten yards in the Colts’ win over the Jaguars. Through ten weeks, Taylor is in the driver’s seat to lead the league in rushing this season.
Jonathan Taylor is STREAKING.— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 14, 2021
He is just the FOURTH player since 1950 with 100+ scrimmage yards and a Rush TD in 7 straight games. pic.twitter.com/bt81gzpEzw
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran rushed for 45 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game. Gordon did have a costly fumble, his second of the season, that was returned for a touchdown in the Broncos’ loss to the Eagles.
Three straight games with a rushing TD for Melvin Gordon. #BroncosCountry— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement played 44% of special teams snaps in the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Falcons. The five-year veteran also saw action at running back on the Cowboys’ final two drives, finishing with six carries for 20 rushing yards and one catch for five receiving yards.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): With starting running back James Robinson back in action for the Jaguars, Ogunbowale logged just one offensive snap in Week 10. The former walk-on did, however, play 69% of special teams snaps in Jacksonville’s loss to the Colts.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt played six snaps at fullback and hauled in his only target for nine yards in the Steelers’ tie against the Lions. The six-year veteran also played 76% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle in the game.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Raiders): Ingold logged just seven total snaps (two offensive, five special teams) and had one catch for five yards before leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury. On Monday, it was confirmed Ingold suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
An MRI confirmed an isolated ACL tear for Alec Ingold, source said. No other ligament damage. Brutal loss. But he’ll be good to go for 2022. https://t.co/kM0nYhHfQO— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The three-time All-Pro started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Saints in Week 10.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played all 55 offensive snaps in the Rams’ Monday night loss to the 49ers.
#Rams’ offensive line pressures allowed in Week 10 (PFF):— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) November 16, 2021
Rob Havenstein: 3
Austin Corbett: 2
David Edwards: 2
Total: 7 pressures, 4 hurries and 2 sacks.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The ten-year veteran started at right guard and was on the field for every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins on Thursday night.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played every offensive snap for the Rams in Week 10.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz got the start at center and played 94% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Falcons.
Tyler Biadasz with an excellent 2nd level block. Gets upfield quick, squares up, engages, drives, and finishes strong.— Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) November 15, 2021
He's played much better consistent ball over the last month. pic.twitter.com/FcdrlioM10
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The former walk-on played 48% of special teams snaps and had two punt returns for 22 yards in the Panthers’ win over the Cardinals.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt had five total tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack before exiting Sunday’s game against the Lions in the third quarter with a knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowler is also dealing with a hip injury, and while Watt is expected to miss some time, neither injury looks to be season-ending.
MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert saw action on 96% of defensive snaps and notched a season-high 13 total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Steelers’ tie against the Lions.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played a season-high 92% of defensive snaps and tallied five total tackles, half a sack, two quarterback hits and one pass defended in Week 10.
.@JJPhillips15 and @AndrewVanGinkel close out the first quarter with a sack!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 12, 2021
: Watch #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/tjO0stnbSz
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards started at inside linebacker and was on the field for 93% of defensive snaps in the Eagles’ win over the Broncos. The third-year pro finished with seven total tackles and one pass defended in the game.
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): Connelly saw action on 64% of special teams snaps and finished with one solo tackle in Week 10.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun played a season-high 90% of special teams snaps and notched one assisted tackle in the Saints’ loss to the Titans.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played a season-high 35% of defensive snaps and had two solo tackles for the Steelers in Week 10.
- Garrett Groshek, FB (Vikings): Groshek, who went undrafted back in April, was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad on Tuesday. The former running back has converted to fullback in the NFL and spent training camp with the Raiders before being released during final roster cuts.
The #Vikings are signing FB Garrett Groshek to the practice squad, source said. He played RB at Wisconsin and was in camp with the #Raiders.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2021
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose was signed to the Jets’ active roster off the Bills practice squad on Tuesday. A sixth round pick in April’s draft, Wildgoose could push for playing time in the secondary for a struggling Jets team.
The Jets have signed CB Rachad Wildgoose off the #Bills practice squad. Obviously looking for any answers on defense in NY. Buffalo has now lost 2 draft picks this season who have been poached off PS. Price of building strong roster.— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 16, 2021
