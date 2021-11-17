How to watch Wisconsin football vs. Nebraska

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) are celebrating Senior Day on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Freedom Trophy will also be on the line as the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) will be in town for a Big Ten West showdown.

UW has now won six straight games after their 1-3 start to the season and are clicking on all cylinders. The Huskers have dropped four in a row and have also lost seven straight games to Wisconsin, including all six games when the Freedom Trophy has been up for grabs. This is an important game for both teams, outside of the rivalry implications, as the Badgers can potentially lock up the West Division (with some help) and Nebraska wants to build some momentum heading into next year.

@KirkHerbstreit thinks highly of the turnaround from Coach Paul Chryst and @BadgerFootball heading into the final weeks of the season pic.twitter.com/hbvvXktzle — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 17, 2021

Here is all of the info you need to get prepared for the game on Saturday. We will update this on Saturday morning with all of the fun facts your heart desires!

How to watch/listen

TV: ABC, 2:30 p.m. CT, Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App), Satellite: Sirius/XM 83, Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher, Patrick Herb

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

Weather: Madison, Wis. (partially cloud and warmer than you’d think)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -9

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Fun facts (according to the media guides)