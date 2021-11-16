College Football Playoff rankings: UW now up to No. 15 in the CFP

On Tuesday night, the third College Football Playoff rankings were released and, per tradition, there is a lot to shout about. Before we get into that, here are the top four teams in the rankings:

1) Georgia Bulldogs

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

3) Oregon Ducks

4) Ohio State Buckeyes

The rest of the top-10 is as follows: Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest

The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have slowly, but surely, moved up the Playoff rankings this season. They started off at No. 21, then they moved up to No. 18 after beating Rutgers and now, after blasting Northwestern into orbit, they are up to No. 15. Wisconsin is the highest ranked three loss team. Looking around at the rest of the Big Ten, we find only Iowa at No. 17 to round out the best conference in the land*.

The top-four teams remained unchanged as, well, nobody lost last week (except for Oklahoma, but they weren’t sniffing the top-four anyway). And in continuing hilarious news, the Wolverines remain ahead of the Spartans...despite there being a copious amount of evidence (read: MSU beat Michigan when they played) suggesting otherwise. Our undefeated UTSA Roadrunners moved up one spot to No. 22, but probably won’t move much higher due to, you know, G5 teams not mattering to the Playoff Committee.

*citation needed