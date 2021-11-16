Wisconsin football: CB Deron Harrell enters the transfer portal

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Wisconsin Badgers senior cornerback Deron Harrell (Denver, Colo.) will be entering the transfer portal. Arriving at UW back in 2016, Harrell has fallen out of the rotation for cornerbacks, having been passed by multiple younger players, and hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season after suffering a season ending leg injury.

2016 DB Deron Harrell has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 26 tackles and 7 PD during his Wisconsin career @rivalsmike @McNamaraRivals https://t.co/3qH4yjhhuq — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 16, 2021

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-2 and 180 pound corner was lightly recruited (the Badgers were his only offer) and took a grayshirt year before joining the team. He played both quarterback and wide receiver in high school, but was recruited on the defensive side of the ball to UW, where he carved out a small role for himself.

Over his career, Harrell has played in 22 games (nine starts), making 26 tackles and recording eight passes defended. He graduated in May 2020 with degree in life sciences communication and is now pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis.

We wish Harrell well and hope he finds a good landing spot for his final season of eligibility.