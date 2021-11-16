Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 305: Wisconsin football continues to roll, Wisconsin Men’s Basketball drops a tough one

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to discuss on both the basketball and football fronts. To start, we hop into some football news as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 3-star linebacker/defensive end Tristan Monday out of Arizona.

After that, we dive into some basketball talk and discuss what we learned about Wisconsin basketball coming off of their first loss of the season against Providence. Overall, despite the loss, we think there are some positives to glean from a hard-fought contest.

Later on, we recap another dominating performance on the football side as the Badgers blew the doors off of Northwestern this past Saturday. In our conversation, we talk about the development of Graham Mertz, rave about Braelon Allen, and once again praise a dominating effort by the Wisconsin defense. Enjoy!