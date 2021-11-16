B5Q Blogopean Union: should the football team actually have MORE wins?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

So, in what I’m sure is a shock to longtime readers, it appears I was confused about something. The women’s soccer team will not be hosting their second round NCAA Tournament game, but will be heading east to Washington D.C. to play UC Irvine. Also, you gotta love the early kickoff which will mess with the Anteaters’ internal clocks! An 8 a.m. local time match? They could be too sleepy!

Ready to dance in the daytime



The #Badgers will face @UCIwsoc at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday at Shaw Field in Washington D.C.!



More information, such as streaming and ticket info, will be released soon!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/iLekshrLVA — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 15, 2021

In the most unsurprising news of the week, Jim Leonhard is in the running to win the best assistant coach award this season.

Continuing our list of surprising news: the women’s hockey team remains the No. 1 squad in the country. UW travels to St. Thomas (Minn.), for the first time ever, this weekend.

@USCHO DI Women's Poll



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Minnesota

4. Northeastern

5. Colgate

6. Quinnipiac

7. Clarkson

7. Minnesota Duluth

9. Yale

10. Princeton#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/0gn7pz7NKR — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 15, 2021

This is interesting and probably pretty clear to those of us who have watched every football game this year.

TD_Pythag converts TDs for and TDs allowed into expected wins over the course of a 12-game season. If a team's real record is significantly different than this number, their season has been moreso defined by turnovers and special teams rather than "regular" football. pic.twitter.com/eTIw9be49c — parker (@statsowar) November 15, 2021

The Wisconsin defense really plays like they have dinner reservations five minutes after the game and don’t want to be late.

3 & Out Rate Defense



1. Wisconsin 50.8% (!)

2. Georgia 48.7%

3. Air Force 47.6%

4. NC State 47%

5. Oklahoma St 46.2%

6. Alabama 43.9%

7. Michigan 43%

8. Iowa St 42.9%

9. Clemson 41.4%

9. Houston 41.4% — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 16, 2021

This would really help bridge the gap between this year’s extremely veteran secondary and next year’s young group.

Interesting nugget from #Badgers senior CB Faion Hicks. Says he is seriously considering returning for his extra year in 2022. Would be huge for defense. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 15, 2021

The Badgers fall one spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll, to No. 5, but remain the top ranked team in the Big Ten, one spot ahead of a Purdue team who is 2-0 vs. Wisconsin this season. UW travels to Minneapolis this weekend to take on No. 9 Minnesota.

A couple of big conference wins for @PurdueVB over No. 4 @BadgerVB and No. 8 @GopherVBall vaulted the Boilermakers up to No. 6 in this week’s AVCA DI WVB Coaches Poll. The Badgers' loss also helped @BYUwvolleyball move up to No. 4. New poll: https://t.co/zyyqF2hfK2 pic.twitter.com/GiEbLEZQUV — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 15, 2021

Congrats to former Badger Nicole Shanahan on her great season with Tennessee. The Vols have their Senior Night this weekend against Alabama and then we’ll see Shanny and UT in the NCAA Tournament.

So proud to be a Lady Vol and compete alongside these incredible women https://t.co/tIOUFrlqwZ — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanny07) November 16, 2021

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night

Bowling Green 58 - No. 17 Ohio State 89

Penn State 56 - UMass 81

No. 11 Illinois 66 - Marquette 67

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night

No games