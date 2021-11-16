B5Q Blogopean Union: should the football team actually have MORE wins?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- So, in what I’m sure is a shock to longtime readers, it appears I was confused about something. The women’s soccer team will not be hosting their second round NCAA Tournament game, but will be heading east to Washington D.C. to play UC Irvine. Also, you gotta love the early kickoff which will mess with the Anteaters’ internal clocks! An 8 a.m. local time match? They could be too sleepy!
Ready to dance in the daytime— Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerWSoccer) November 15, 2021
The #Badgers will face @UCIwsoc at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday at Shaw Field in Washington D.C.!
More information, such as streaming and ticket info, will be released soon!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/iLekshrLVA
- In the most unsurprising news of the week, Jim Leonhard is in the running to win the best assistant coach award this season.
Congratulations to the 2021 Broyles Award nominees!@ESPNCFB @CFBONFOX @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/02RoKBxqK1— BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 15, 2021
- Continuing our list of surprising news: the women’s hockey team remains the No. 1 squad in the country. UW travels to St. Thomas (Minn.), for the first time ever, this weekend.
@USCHO DI Women's Poll— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 15, 2021
1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio State
3. Minnesota
4. Northeastern
5. Colgate
6. Quinnipiac
7. Clarkson
7. Minnesota Duluth
9. Yale
10. Princeton#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/0gn7pz7NKR
- This is interesting and probably pretty clear to those of us who have watched every football game this year.
TD_Pythag converts TDs for and TDs allowed into expected wins over the course of a 12-game season. If a team's real record is significantly different than this number, their season has been moreso defined by turnovers and special teams rather than "regular" football. pic.twitter.com/eTIw9be49c— parker (@statsowar) November 15, 2021
- The Wisconsin defense really plays like they have dinner reservations five minutes after the game and don’t want to be late.
3 & Out Rate Defense— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 16, 2021
1. Wisconsin 50.8% (!)
2. Georgia 48.7%
3. Air Force 47.6%
4. NC State 47%
5. Oklahoma St 46.2%
6. Alabama 43.9%
7. Michigan 43%
8. Iowa St 42.9%
9. Clemson 41.4%
9. Houston 41.4%
- This would really help bridge the gap between this year’s extremely veteran secondary and next year’s young group.
Interesting nugget from #Badgers senior CB Faion Hicks. Says he is seriously considering returning for his extra year in 2022. Would be huge for defense.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 15, 2021
- The Badgers fall one spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll, to No. 5, but remain the top ranked team in the Big Ten, one spot ahead of a Purdue team who is 2-0 vs. Wisconsin this season. UW travels to Minneapolis this weekend to take on No. 9 Minnesota.
A couple of big conference wins for @PurdueVB over No. 4 @BadgerVB and No. 8 @GopherVBall vaulted the Boilermakers up to No. 6 in this week’s AVCA DI WVB Coaches Poll. The Badgers' loss also helped @BYUwvolleyball move up to No. 4. New poll: https://t.co/zyyqF2hfK2 pic.twitter.com/GiEbLEZQUV— AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 15, 2021
- Congrats to former Badger Nicole Shanahan on her great season with Tennessee. The Vols have their Senior Night this weekend against Alabama and then we’ll see Shanny and UT in the NCAA Tournament.
So proud to be a Lady Vol and compete alongside these incredible women https://t.co/tIOUFrlqwZ— Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanny07) November 16, 2021
- Former Nittany Lion Trent Buttrick, who now plays for UMass, led the Minutemen to a big victory over PSU.
- My pick for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, won the first B1G Freshman of the Week award after averaging 27 ppg last week.
- “This type of record will never happen again,” Pat Fitzgerald said after NU’s disastrous 2019 season. Well,,,
- Ohio State men’s hoops has a big recruiting week ahead of them, with multiple blue-chip targets set to commit.
- ::squints at headline:: Jim Harbaugh’s leg caught on fire?
- What is the main reason that Rutgers is on track for bowl eligibility?
- Lol. Illinois lost to Marquette.
Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night
Bowling Green 58 - No. 17 Ohio State 89
Penn State 56 - UMass 81
No. 11 Illinois 66 - Marquette 67
Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night
