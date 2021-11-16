 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: should the football team actually have MORE wins?

Plus: women’s soccer heading east for second round of NCAA Tournament; Faion Hicks interested in one more year; and the women’s hockey team remains on top.

By Drew Hamm
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Wisconsin at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

  • So, in what I’m sure is a shock to longtime readers, it appears I was confused about something. The women’s soccer team will not be hosting their second round NCAA Tournament game, but will be heading east to Washington D.C. to play UC Irvine. Also, you gotta love the early kickoff which will mess with the Anteaters’ internal clocks! An 8 a.m. local time match? They could be too sleepy!
  • In the most unsurprising news of the week, Jim Leonhard is in the running to win the best assistant coach award this season.
  • Continuing our list of surprising news: the women’s hockey team remains the No. 1 squad in the country. UW travels to St. Thomas (Minn.), for the first time ever, this weekend.
  • This is interesting and probably pretty clear to those of us who have watched every football game this year.
  • The Wisconsin defense really plays like they have dinner reservations five minutes after the game and don’t want to be late.
  • This would really help bridge the gap between this year’s extremely veteran secondary and next year’s young group.
  • The Badgers fall one spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll, to No. 5, but remain the top ranked team in the Big Ten, one spot ahead of a Purdue team who is 2-0 vs. Wisconsin this season. UW travels to Minneapolis this weekend to take on No. 9 Minnesota.
  • Congrats to former Badger Nicole Shanahan on her great season with Tennessee. The Vols have their Senior Night this weekend against Alabama and then we’ll see Shanny and UT in the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night

Bowling Green 58 - No. 17 Ohio State 89
Penn State 56 - UMass 81
No. 11 Illinois 66 - Marquette 67

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Monday night

