Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers fast rising 3-star ATH from Michigan

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

On Monday, the Badgers offered 2022 3-star ATH Koen Entringer (Walled Lake, Mich.) out of Walled Lake Western High School. Entringer had been committed to Central Michigan, but re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 10 as he started to receive offers and more interest from Power 5 schools. Currently Entringer has offers from Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Syracuse, Temple and Tulane, along with a few other smaller schools.

I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin ! Thank you @BadgerFootball & @efjohnson1972 #BadgerUp pic.twitter.com/kmJZlMNQim — Koen Entringer (@KoenEntringer) November 15, 2021

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Entringer is rated as the No. 1,722 player and No. 152 ATH in the country by the 247 Composite. He is also listed as the No. 48 player in the state of Michigan. In high school he plays both wide receiver and defensive back and teams like Wisconsin seem to like him as a safety.

On defense this past season, he had 88 tackles (three TFL), one interception and two forced fumbles while also catching 26 passes for 444 yards and six scores on offense.

Man, this dude is fast. He would be a sideline to sideline safety who could definitely step up into the box and help against the run too. Since he also plays receiver he has pretty solid ball skills, but those could still be worked on a bit. This looks like another under-the-radar player that Paul Chryst and co. have discovered late in the cycle. I know there are a number of bigger targets still on the board for Wisconsin, but Entringer is someone to keep an eye on.

Oh yeah, if Entringer’s high school sounds familiar, it is because the Badgers are also recruiting his teammates, LB Aidan Vaughan and QB Drew Viotto.

Visitors from the Northwestern game

Adrian Thomas is a 2024 WR/DB from Nicolet High School.

Ben Vallafskey is a 2023 ATH/RB from Appleton.

Once again another great time at camp Randall ⚪️ Thank you for having me @efjohnson1972 @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/LLGdF0mlCR — Ben Vallafskey (@BenVallafskey) November 13, 2021

Drew Viotto is a 2023 QB from Walled Lake, Mich.

Ethan Doucet is a 2023 LB from Kimberly.

State playoffs

In what should be a really fun game, 13-0 Franklin High School will play 13-0 Sun Prairie High School in the Division 1 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday afternoon. Badgers commit Myles Burkett will be looking to avoid Badgers target Isaac Hamm and lead Franklin to the championship.