Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers flip 3-star OLB/DE Tristan Monday from Arizona

There hasn’t been a ton of news on the recruiting front for the Wisconsin Badgers the past couple of months, but Paul Chryst and his staff made some noise on Monday afternoon, landing a commitment from 2022 prospect Tristan Monday, per reports.

Hailing from one of the top high schools in the state of Arizona, Monday had been previously committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats since March, but a recent official visit to Wisconsin over the weekend made him change his mind.

According to 247 Sports and Rivals, Monday is rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and holds additional offers from Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, and others.

Looking at his film, Monday is a versatile front-seven defender that could project at either outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level given his 6-foot-4 and 240-pound frame. He displays great burst and he possesses good speed for a player of his size. He frequently plays as a stand-up outside linebacker, so if he does shift inside there may be an adjustment period for him as he works on hand placement and technique, but the raw materials are there.

As a senior, Monday tallied 63 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks in only 10 games. Pretty good...

Monday represents the twelfth commitment in the 2022 class, and with both RB Jaydn Ott and LB Aidan Vaughn recently taking official visits to Madison, as well as multiple in-state four-stars still on the board recruiting season could be heating up with early-signing day approaching.